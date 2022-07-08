The Scarsdale Procedure Committee (PC) has announced a set of proposed amendments to the document that governs Scarsdale’s century-old election process — the Non-Partisan Resolution. One major change would allow noncitizens to run for, serve on and vote for candidates running for Scarsdale’s nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC).
The CNC is a nongovernmental body comprised of 30 volunteers who recruit and vet applicants, and then nominate a slate of candidates to run for open seats on the village board of trustees each year, as well as mayor or village justice in the years when those positions are open. The committee faces an increasing challenge to recruit people willing to serve on the CNC. Every year there are several uncontested slots on the ballot for the CNC in November, which is supposed to be fully contested, with at least two candidates for each vacant position, according to the resolution that governs the CNC.
Last week, a New York State Supreme Court judge struck down a measure that would have allowed more than 800,000 noncitizens to vote in local elections. The judge ruled that the law violated the state constitution and election laws, which specify that only eligible citizens can vote. The judge also said any such measure to enfranchise noncitizens would have to be approved by a referendum.
New York State law restricts voter eligibility to citizens of the United States. But the CNC operates as an independent caucus, not a governing body, which means it is not subject to state election laws and it can amend the resolution to include noncitizens in its process. But it can do so only after the community votes to support that change.
Scarsdale is doing the right thing by proposing to give the community’s noncitizen residents over the age of 18 a voice in local affairs. They live here, they own homes here, they pay taxes here. And while New York State election law still prohibits noncitizens from voting for mayor, trustees or village justice on Election Day, we support their having a say in choosing the people who nominate candidates for elected village positions.
Statistically, we don’t know how many Scarsdale residents this change might embrace, but anecdotally we know the community is becoming more multicultural each year. The increasing diversity of our school population, as well as the Inquirer’s subscribers, are signs of Scarsdale’s changing demographics. So, as we witness the growing diversity of the community, it is imperative to embrace everyone, including those who choose to keep their foreign citizen status.
Those who are not U.S. citizens are subject to village laws, but the citizenship requirement has been an obstacle to their civic involvement. It’s our obligation to support their enfranchisement so they can participate in how Scarsdale is governed. What’s more, having people of diverse backgrounds helping to select those who will be on the ballot would make our government more reflective of our community.
According to PC chair Michelle Sterling, all 18 members of the Procedure Committee supported the proposal to enfranchise noncitizens in its election process. The Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) last October proposed a similar amendment to its by-laws to give noncitizens the right to vote for SBNC delegates or to serve on the SBNC. Voters approved the change in January. In Edgemont, the current version of the School Board Nominating Committee bylaws, which were last amended in 1994, requires residency but not citizenship for membership on the Edgemont SBNC.
The more residents can get involved in the process of selecting who governs us, the better off we all are. Scarsdale residents, citizens or not, can weigh in on the proposal now through the end of September by emailing Sterling at michellesterling1@gmail.com or PC member Madelaine Eppenstein at meppenstein@eppenstein.com.
Let the Procedure Committee know your view on this important issue. Current qualified voters will vote on the amendment when it appears on the ballot in the local election on Nov. 15.
