Deputy Mayor Jane Veron finished her second 2-year term on the Scarsdale Board of Trustees as of Tuesday, Sept. 22. It’s a volunteer position and people often say it’s a thankless job. We want to be sure that’s not the case for Trustee Veron, who deserves every ounce of thanks we can muster. She has served the village these past four years (plus five months and three weeks due to the pandemic-delayed village election) with the utmost selflessness and determination. She has accomplished much — though she’s not the type to take credit, even when credit is due — especially through her dedication to revitalizing the village center by forging relationships with government representatives and merchants, and by supporting the Scarsdale Business Alliance’s events, including the annual “Light the ’Dale” holiday extravaganza, which was her brainchild.
To improve village communications, Veron started the Ad Hoc Communications Committee that became a permanent committee last year, making government more accessible to residents, reflecting her philosophy that “informed and engaged citizens enable us to make better decisions.” Her tireless efforts on behalf of the library renovation — a public-private partnership project — helped the library bond issue pass, and she played a significant role in the effort to re-imagine the new and renovated facility.
As chair of the Land Use Committee, Veron advanced discussions on development and preservation issues, including Freightway, taking care to articulate goals and evaluate proposals while integrating feedback from the community and her fellow trustees. During her appointment as police commissioner, she brought together school and village stakeholders on key issues of public safety and security. She also played an active role to improve municipal services through assessment of roads and financial advocacy and last, but certainly not least, she kept a watchful eye on revenues and expenses during each year’s budget study sessions.
Veron has been an admirable community leader: poised, thoughtful, patient and professional. We often heard her reach out to the community to ask questions and to listen thoughtfully. She was the calm voice of reason in many discussions as she put residents’ best interests at the forefront of every decision. She has served Scarsdale well and we hope she will do so again. Indeed, many people are speculating whether Veron might be tapped to run for the mayor’s seat next year. Only time will tell.
We’ll miss you too, Mary Lou
Mary Lou McClure is also leaving this month after 16 years as chief financial officer and custodian of taxes for the village of Scarsdale. McClure was going to retire at the end of March, but ever the dedicated public servant, she put aside her personal plans to help guide the village through the intense economic stress caused by the pandemic-induced shutdown of village operations, businesses and schools. We owe her a huge debt of gratitude for agreeing to stay these past six months.
McClure, commended for her financial acumen, attention to detail and organizational skills, has administered all matters relating to finance in the village as well as assisting with the preparation of the annual village operating and capital budgets. Her budgeting and finance abilities have helped the board of trustees to adopt consistently responsible annual operating budgets and a philosophy of cash to capital resulting in a lower debt burden and maintenance of Scarsdale’s AAA bond rating. Her work during her tenure with the village has resulted in significant service and efficiency enhancements to local financial, budgeting and tax collection operations.
In 2018 when she was chosen for the second annual Thomas Sobol Service Award, McClure was praised for her solutions-oriented approach and constant eye toward improving operational efficiencies. She was instrumental in evaluating solutions, selecting a vendor and upgrading the village’s Financial/Enterprise Resource Planning system. She also modernized the village tax systems, implementing online payment of tax and water bills and online recreation department registration. She pursued opportunities for automation, such as document imaging and online payment, all to provide more convenient and better service to residents.
As Scarsdale League of Women Voters (LWVS) president Leah Dembitzer said in her virtual tribute to McClure on Sept. 22, “Mary Lou is our village’s secret gem … You are smart, professional and giving with your time and knowledge and … one of the nicest people with whom we have had the pleasure to work.”
We wish both of these exemplary public servants well in their next phase of life.
