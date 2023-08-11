In a bittersweet resolution, the February 2020 hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 69-year-old Hartsdale resident Ray DiBiase near the Hartsdale Four Corners intersection has finally come to a close. [See Inquirer Feb. 21, 2020 page 5, https://bit.ly/47rvDJY.] North Carolina resident Gail DiBiase, Ray’s sister, was tenacious in her efforts to bring justice for her beloved brother.
The 87-year-old driver tracked down after the hit-and-run incident died last year at age 90, leaving the case to be settled out of court. Gail, with her lawyers and the lawyers representing the accused driver, reached a settlement in June, after three and a half years, through a five-hour mediation session in New York. “We are very happy with the settled sum, but in the end it wasn’t about the money, it was about justice for Ray,” she said, as well as honoring his memory, bringing some closure for the family and holding the responsible party accountable.
Signing the paperwork to finalize the settlement marked the end of a challenging journey for Gail: “I walked out of the courthouse after settling the case and there was a light sun shower, and suddenly it started pouring a warm rain. I could just feel that it was my parents, husband and brother Ray sending me thanks and celebrating from above.”
Shortly after the accident, Ray was aided by a good Samaritan, John Poniros of Mamaroneck. Security camera footage showed 27 people passed by Ray’s injured body. The 28th — Poniros — was the only one who stopped to help. After the case settled, Gail wrote a letter to him to express her gratitude: “Picturing in my mind the confusion and fear he must’ve felt until you arrived, ‘Ray’s Angel,’ you gave me closure I thought I would never get. … Knowing you were there talking and praying with him, blocking his riddled body in the road, calling 911, directing traffic, waiting for the ambulance to come …Thank you will never be enough, your gift to us has no bounds. God saw you that day, your kindness, human empathy and compassion. All the attributes a human should have. But why did 27 people pass him and you the 28th stop? This is a mystery I can live with now. He only needed one angel that day and it was you.”
Ray fought for his life, enduring brain and septum surgery after the hit-and-run incident. Despite initial hope following the surgery, Ray’s condition worsened, and he needed another surgery to survive. “At first I was told the surgery went well but then a few hours later I was contacted with the news that my brother would need another brain surgery in order to survive,” she said. “It was in that moment I asked Doctor [Justin] Santarelli [of Westchester Medical Center] what he would do in my position; his response: ‘Bring your priest.’” Shortly thereafter, a priest and a deacon arrived to grant Ray his last rites, and Gail comforted him through Facetime as he struggled to make the sign of the cross.
After that, a close friend put the phone to Ray’s ear so that Gail could speak to him in his final moments. Gail said she told him he gave her “the hardest job” but she “had faith our mother was waiting for him on the other side. All I asked was for him to go quickly and swiftly.”
Gail received news that Ray died at 1:56 p.m., just 10 minutes after she spoke to him, passing away quickly as she had asked him to.
Since Ray’s death, Gail has channeled her grief into meaningful gestures. She purchased a gold leaf to add to a memorial tree inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Elmsford, where her family used to attend church. The leaf bears Ray’s and the DiBiases’ mother’s names. Gail also donated funds in her brother’s name to benefit the church and the church’s school, an act of remembrance and support for education.
As the DiBiase family finds solace in the settlement and the love they shared with Ray, Gail said they hope that their journey toward healing can serve as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the impact of a single act of kindness in times of distress. The memory of Ray will live on through the positive actions undertaken in his name, keeping his spirit alive in the hearts of those he touched during his time on Earth.
— Abigail Luca, Scarsdale Inquirer 2023 summer intern
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.