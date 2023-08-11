In a bittersweet resolution, the February 2020 hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 69-year-old Hartsdale resident Ray DiBiase near the Hartsdale Four Corners intersection has finally come to a close. [See Inquirer Feb. 21, 2020 page 5, https://bit.ly/47rvDJY.] North Carolina resident Gail DiBiase, Ray’s sister, was tenacious in her efforts to bring justice for her beloved brother.

The 87-year-old driver tracked down after the hit-and-run incident died last year at age 90, leaving the case to be settled out of court. Gail, with her lawyers and the lawyers representing the accused driver, reached a settlement in June, after three and a half years, through a five-hour mediation session in New York. “We are very happy with the settled sum, but in the end it wasn’t about the money, it was about justice for Ray,” she said, as well as honoring his memory, bringing some closure for the family and holding the responsible party accountable.

