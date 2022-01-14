Tomorrow, Jan. 15, marks the expiration of a change in the state’s Open Meetings Law that allows New Yorkers to participate virtually in local government meetings during the COVID pandemic.
The word in Albany is that another temporary extension is in the works to allow virtual access to continue. We think that would be a smart move. There are improvements that need to be made in the current law, and a short-term extension will give lawmakers time to fine-tune it. In the meantime, with COVID-19 still raging in New York State, it makes no sense to eliminate the virtual access provision.
In September, when Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the amended Open Meetings Law until Jan. 15, she said the statutory change “will reduce the need for congregation at public meetings … while ensuring public business can continue.” Hochul also said “this commonsense legislation extends a privilege that not only helps New Yorkers participate safely in the political process, but also increases New Yorkers’ access to their government...” While allowing meetings to be held either over a video service such as Zoom or by phone, the law didn’t change the requirement that public boards and state agencies must provide notice to constituents that a meeting is taking place, and how to access it virtually.
The measure has brought clear benefits, including broader citizen participation in local government meetings and better opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities to access official proceedings.
However, the amended law has raised some legitimate concerns. New Yorkers who lack broadband access have been shut out of virtual meetings. Another problem is the sheer limitation of absorbing a multipoint discussion through a laptop or phone. Words get lost as speakers talk over one another; gestures that add meaning cannot be seen. All of which can diminish dialogue between officials and their constituents.
We have also heard the law criticized for giving officials a way to avoid anyone they don’t want to face, like protestors for example. Still, it is a concern that we hope lawmakers will address when they draft a newly amended Open Meetings Law. Until then, we welcome another extension that continues to allow virtual access to public meetings.
