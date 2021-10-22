With autumn in full swing, the leaves are colorful. But once again, as in autumns past, the annoying buzz of leaf blowers is a constant background noise for those of us who are working or studying at home. When we go out for fresh air, we are bombarded instead by the harmful pollution from gas-powered leaf blowers. When we drive around town, we have to dodge piles of leaves in the roadways.
As we do every year at this time, we urge our neighbors to consider alternatives to blowing all the leaves to the curb to be carted out of the village. Why not follow the Village of Scarsdale’s example by asking your landscaper to do onsite mulching, as least for a few weeks?
Gas-powered blowers emit toxic and carcinogenic exhaust that can be harmful to health, and a leaf blower operating for one hour fills the air with much more carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides, and hydrocarbons than a large car traveling for one hour. Those emissions can contribute to ground-level ozone, which in high concentrations can cause serious respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Furthermore, leaf blowers propel 5 pounds of particulates per hour into the air. That particulate matter — dirt, dust, pollen, fecal matter, mold, pesticides and herbicides — is easily absorbed into the lungs. It can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, bronchitis, and other lung diseases, and reduce the ability to fight infection.
Then there’s the noise. Studies conducted in the past 15 years document that noise exposure negatively affects health by contributing to many conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and developmental delay, and reduces job and academic performance.
The village has considered a ban gas-powered leaf blowers, but we’re not there yet. Change takes time, and residents need to be educated on the benefits of mulch-mowing their leaves. Mulched leaves are useful as compost on gardens, and many municipalities, including Scarsdale, have recognized that it’s much more efficient to shred the leaves where they fall so they can fertilize the the soil and flower beds in public green spaces naturally. Mulching also helps to lessen flooding — a big topic since Ida drenched the village — by improving the capacity of soil to absorb water while reducing phosphate runoff, and it keeps leaves from clogging storm drains.
Mulch mowing helps protect fauna as well. A layer of leaves is essential for many critters that hibernate, including butterflies, bumblebees and moths that overwinter or lay their eggs in leaf litter.
It doesn’t make sense to pile leaves up at the curb for the village to transport them away, given the expense and labor costs associated with carting leaves away. And, if we all get on board, the village could avoid spending the more than $600,000 it budgets for leaf collection and disposal each year.
Leaf collection clearly doesn’t make fiscal or environmental sense. It strips the earth of nourishment and robs creatures of places to live. So ask yourself, why are we subsidizing a poor environmental behavior that’s also a costly behavior instead of promoting leaf mulching?
As Greenburgh and New Rochelle have done, our towns should retire the leaf vacuum trucks, and require those who don’t mulch mow to dispose of leaves curbside in bags instead in piles that create hazards in the streets. Then, following Larchmont’s example, we should ban the use of gas-powered blowers. The ultimate goal should be to help residents transition to mulching instead of sending leaves off to composting stations, because mulched leaves left to “age in place” can be a win-win for people, plants and animals, and can greatly reduce our impact on the environment.
