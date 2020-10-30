With autumn in full swing, the colors are gorgeous but the sound of leaf blowers is our constant background noise. Especially now, working or studying from home during the pandemic, we hear the annoying buzz and breathe the harmful pollution from gas-powered leaf blowers, and when we go out for fresh air, we have to dodge piles of leaves in the roadways.
Consider the facts. Gas-powered blowers emit toxic and carcinogenic exhaust that can be harmful to health, and a leaf blower operating for one hour fills the air with much more carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides, and hydrocarbons than a large car traveling for one hour. Those emissions can contribute to ground-level ozone, which in high concentrations can cause serious respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Furthermore, leaf blowers propel 5 pounds of particulates per hour into the air. That particulate matter — dirt, dust, pollen, fecal matter, mold, pesticides and herbicides — is easily absorbed into the lungs. It can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, bronchitis, and other lung diseases, and reduce the ability to fight infection.
Then there’s the noise. Studies conducted in the past 15 years document that noise exposure negatively affects health by contributing to many conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and developmental delay, and reduces job and academic performance. Take note, all you remote learners/workers.
It’s time to consider alternatives to blowing all the leaves to the curb to be carted out of the village. Why not follow the Village of Scarsdale’s example by switching to onsite mulching? Why not urge the village to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, as Larchmont’s board of trustees voted to do as of January 2022?
Change takes time, but consider how the handling of leaves has evolved over the years. A generation ago, residents raked their leaves into piles and then burned the piles. But after New York State made it illegal to burn leaves in 1967, the village began vacuuming leaves and taking them by truck to Crossway for composting. Then, in the early ’90s, neighbors around Crossway objected to accumulating mold spores and the smell, and the Crossway compost site was closed. Since then, the transfer site has been at the recycling center on Secor Road. From there, the leaves are carted out of the village to a distant site in Goshen, New York, for composting.
Given the usefulness of leaves as compost, it doesn’t make sense to transport them away. Many municipalities, including Scarsdale, have recognized that it’s much more efficient to shred the leaves where they fall so they can fertilize the the soil and flower beds in public green spaces naturally, and avoid the pollution, expense and labor associated with trucking them away.
Mulch mowing leads to healthier soil, which leads to less flooding by improving the capacity of soil to absorb water while reducing phosphate runoff, and it keeps leaves from clogging storm drains. Mulch mowing helps protect fauna as well. A layer of leaves is essential for many critters that hibernate, including butterflies, bumblebees and moths that overwinter or lay their eggs in leaf litter.
If you can mow, you can mulch mow by adding mulching blades that sell for about $30. If you employ a landscaping service, chances are good they will adapt to the new reality rather than lose business. And, if we all get on board, the village could avoid spending the $674,727 it budgets for leaf collection and disposal.
Leaf collection clearly doesn’t make fiscal or environmental sense. It strips the earth of nourishment and robs creatures of places to live. So ask yourself, why are we subsidizing a poor environmental behavior that’s also a costly behavior instead of promoting leaf mulching?
Let’s do this in stages. First, ban all leaf blowers on weekends so we can better enjoy being outdoors in autumn. Then, like Greenburgh and New Rochelle have done, retire the leaf vacuum trucks and require leaves be placed curbside in bags instead. Then, follow Larchmont’s example by totally banning gas-powered blowers. The ultimate goal should be to help residents transition their properties to mulching instead of sending leaves off to composting stations, because mulched leaves left to “age in place” can be a win-win for people, plants and animals, and can greatly reduce the seasonal buzz.
