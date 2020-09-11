Political signs are among the loudest voices in the current contested election for three seats on the village board of trustees, and Scarsdale front lawns have become the front lines for the First Amendment right to free speech.
After decades of prohibiting — or simply disparaging — the use of front yards and village rights-of-way as billboards, some Scarsdalians have embraced the use of campaign signs to declare their support for one slate or the other in the upcoming village election. The use of yard signs by both parties, as former Mayor Jon Mark told the Inquirer, is a first in many decades, if ever.
In fact, we recall a time, in very recent memory, when even the posting of real estate “For Sale” signs was looked down upon in this gentle ’burb.
But the tide began to turn in a hotly debated contest over a school bond referendum in 2018, during which police were prompted to remove Vote Yes signs in the village right of way, basing their actions on a village ordinance that restricts the placement of signs, notices, placards, posters or other advertising media on village property. A lawsuit filed in response by resident Bob Berg, a lawyer and one of the current candidates for village trustee, resulted in a temporary restraining order against the village to stop taking down signs that are in the right of way and not obstructing the line of sight.
As election campaign signs sprang up this month, reports of yard sign snatching reared up in Scarsdale’s police blotter. Apparently some residents don’t like the sight or the message of political signs. But removing them stifles the constitutional guarantee of free expression, and taking a sign from someone’s lawn or removing it from public property is a crime. Specifically it’s theft by unlawful taking — a misdemeanor in the third degree. And although it may seem like harmless high jinks, it is so much more than mischief-making; it muzzles people we don’t agree with, and it undermines our democratic process.
If you appreciate yard signs that support health care workers, the local hospital and the Scarsdale Raiders, or other worthy causes, you should also take civic pride in your neighbor’s exercising his or her First Amendment right to post a political sign. After all, those political signs promote and protect the right to vote.
No matter how much we disagree or how disagreeable we deem the signs dotting our village greens, everyone deserves the chance to say they support a certain candidate or a specific agenda, whether it’s a popular opinion or a minority view. (And by law, they have to come down immediately after the election anyway.) Stealing or vandalizing a political sign that’s placed on private property or within the legal limits of the public right of way doesn’t just remove the message board. It silences someone else’s voice while condemning their support for a candidate they believe in. It robs them of their First Amendment right to speak out, and it imperils democracy. Let’s not stoop to that level.
