Last year, Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps turned 50 years old. It needs community support to continue into the next 50 years. SVAC is a 501c3 nonprofit that survives entirely by private donations — not a single tax dollar — and every year around this time, SVAC’s fundraising campaign comes knocking. But this year, according to SVAC president David Raizen, the community response has been shocking — shocking because it’s brought in only a fraction of the amount of donations compared to prior years, while the need is greater than ever.
COVID was an unbudgeted surprise — SVAC had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on PPE for its staff and volunteers, yet they always came through; they never missed a call. They pulled off what most people thought was unthinkable just 18 months ago — and did so while wearing Tyvek suits with highly protective respirator-type face masks. “We work in a petri dish,” Raizen said. “We know we were carrying someone who could kill you. But we still did it.”
At the board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, Raizen explained how crucial SVAC has been providing not only 911 ambulance service this year but a host of “unique” services that reflect how dramatically our lives have changed in the last 18 months. “SVAC has provided vaccines to homebound residents. We are providing COVID testing at our building. We are about to surpass 5,000 tests done in the parking lot of our building. For the homebound we covered anybody in the village and outside of the immediate area who needed to be vaccinated, and we sent the paramedic to their home to vaccinate. We ran three separate clinics, each of which accounted for more than 1,000 vaccinations at our building. And the most asked question in Scarsdale these days is when will we be doing [vaccines] for 5 to 11 year olds?” (That depends on how soon the Department of Health gives SVAC vaccines and permission to go forward.)
Raizen continued: “We have started a community paramedicine program working with White Plains Hospital, which will probably expand to additional hospitals in the next year, where we go out and see patients in their home at the request of the hospital instead of their being transported in. Our goal is to keep patients out of the ER. This started with COVID and we have continued it, though right now [we are] mainly seeing pneumonia patients. But three days a week we see at least six patients in their homes.”
Aside from providing 911 service, SVAC will transport people home if there is a medical necessity and they will take people to doctors’ offices. They staff all three ambulances at a moment’s notice with advanced life support. In addition, SVAC runs CPR and EMT classes during the year, including one EMT class specifically for Scarsdale High School students in the Senior Options program that has graduated more than 100 teens as EMTs.
The ambulance corps is standing by 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with professional paramedics and volunteer emergency medical technicians, who train at their own expense and give their time to neighbors in need of emergency medical care or transportation to a hospital.
Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps relies solely on fees paid for services and contributions from community residents. While the corps bills its clients’ insurance companies for services provided, no one is refused care based on type of coverage, or lack thereof. But there is a limit to how effectively SVAC can offset its expenses and cover ongoing operational costs are not static.
As Mayor Jane Veron said at the meeting Tuesday, “We have the very best right here but it is only made possible by the generosity of our residents.”
So now more than ever, we need to rally and give generously to SVAC, because for the past year and a half it has been our community lifeline, like never before. In this season of thanks and giving, show how much you value and understand the vital importance of an emergency service — write a check today and send it to SVAC, P.O. Box 92, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
