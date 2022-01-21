Around this time every year, one of the orders of business for the Scarsdale Board of Trustees is recruiting a raft of volunteers for village boards, councils and committees.
It’s important for residents to know that people, beyond members of the most visible boards, are working in all the different areas that concern local government. But there’s another message to take away from these annual member changes: the opportunity for more diverse participation across a wide swath of village life. If you want to get involved, the trustees’ Personnel Committee needs you.
The committee will be reaching out to residents to promote applicants for open positions on local boards and councils. According to the village website, an applicant must be a citizen or legal resident of the U.S., at least 21 years of age, and a resident of Scarsdale Village. Our boards and councils are on trend and open to all, regardless of the citizenship. Therefore, we encourage residents of all backgrounds and interests to consider volunteering. We all have something to contribute and Scarsdale is fortunate to have a wealth of talent among its residents. Imagine what could be accomplished if more of us shared our expertise to enhance the community.
The local boards and councils provide a great opportunity for residents to get involved and have a positive and direct effect on the quality of life and economic vitality of Scarsdale. Answering the call to serve means your voice can be heard, your creativity and skills can be put to use to make a difference in our community. By getting involved, you can weigh in on issues that matter to you, and help others forge policy. Whatever your skill set, there should be a seat for you at the table.
Why serve on municipal committees and councils? Because change often starts at the committee level and advisory councils can be incubators for the ideas that drive the village board agenda and guide trustees’ decisions. We’re told it’s not a huge time commitment. Terms are typically two to five years, and meeting frequency varies from once a month to once a year. By giving some of your time each month, you could be a catalyst for really significant change.
For the past two years, many of us have been isolated, or laser focused on coping in a rapidly shifting world. We have been moving in our own circle rather than branching out. But we have also learned that community matters now more than ever. Serving on a committee can help us connect with our community, communicate with our neighbors and maybe even make some new friends. Even though most meetings are held on Zoom these days, the online platform does allow us to participate in public life and interact with others safely. We don’t know how much longer Zoom will play a role in our lives, but we hope it will continue, because it certainly makes it easier to get involved.
As the village website notes, “For generations, [Scarsdale] has benefited from an intelligent and talented population of residents willing to give their time to help shape the character and policies of our great community.” Let’s keep that tradition alive. Take a moment to assess your interests and consider putting your skills to work for your community — your options range from recreation and conservation to historic preservation and architecture, youth and senior citizens to communications and human relations — some are decision-making boards, others are advisory; check scarsdale.com for more information about each position, including the length of terms and how to apply.
Take the leap. Help make our village committees more robust. Bring a different viewpoint, bring new ideas while you connect with neighbors and work to make our community a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.