Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. Precipitation may start as snow. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.