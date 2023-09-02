Since the pandemic disrupted our lives in 2020 there has been an urgent need to address youth mental health. Scarsdale School District has taken steps to address that need by adding mental health professionals to the faculty. And this week we heard the announcement of Scarsdale’s most recent initiative: the “rolling gradebook” pilot program at Scarsdale High School, which aims to ease student anxiety around the quarterly assessment treadmill.
A rolling gradebook is cumulative. It enables teachers to capture a total picture of the student and set final grades by rolling all assignments and assessments from each quarter into the next quarter with final grade determined by the average of grades the student got in each quarter. It is different from traditional assessment, in that the year’s assignments are averaged together rather than resetting each quarter; in rolling gradebook, the four quarterly grading periods all have an equal impact on the final grade.
The objective is to create a more accurate reflection of what the students really know — and what they retained. And, by reducing the number of tests or large projects due at the same time over multiple different classes or at the end of any quarter, the goal is to create a more positive experience for students to have improved well-being, and less anxiety around grades. The rolling gradebook also aligns with Scarsdale’s goal to encourage “lifelong learning,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Dr. Edgar McIntosh said at the school board meeting last Monday night.
The thinking behind the pilot in Scarsdale is to help maintain a positive mental health for students, to motivate students to engage more in the schoolwork, and to try their best throughout the year to improve their performance. It could also discourage procrastinators who wait until the last minute to study or work on assignments.
In other districts that have implemented the rolling gradebook program, students and teachers have given the program a mostly positive response. Students have said they are able to focus more on learning, less on grades. Teachers also appreciate the flexibility in assessments and value the opportunity to evaluate students’ mastery of the subject matter through grades that reflect not only the final results, but also how students got there.
McIntosh said the rolling gradebook program “views the entire length of the course as one long marking period, and the report card is a progress reporting tool that represents a student's current performance to date, not only within a fixed time period.” He also noted a pre-pilot in-house study found “no statistically significant difference between grades calculated through a traditional marking period system and a rolling gradebook.”
Ultimately, students will need to self-evaluate and self-advocate by talking with their teachers so the educators can understand the students’ motivation and desire to do well. Notably, that’s the less-than-traditional approach the Scarsdale Alternative School has embraced for decades: “Students put together their own transcripts at the end of the year including a student statement, Internship and optional Community Service evaluations and all their course evaluations. Seniors must also complete a Senior Project Reflection in their final transcript,” the SAS “Owner’s Manual” states.
The school district has not yet decided what metrics it will use to measure the success of the rolling gradebook program. We will be watching student/teacher reactions, looking to see whether the new grading system does in fact benefit our high school students and improve their well-being, and whether it will become a permanent academic policy. If not, as Dr. McIntosh noted, the school can decide to roll back to a traditional grading system or perhaps a combination of the two.
