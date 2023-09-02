Since the pandemic disrupted our lives in 2020 there has been an urgent need to address youth mental health. Scarsdale School District has taken steps to address that need by adding mental health professionals to the faculty. And this week we heard the announcement of Scarsdale’s most recent initiative: the “rolling gradebook” pilot program at Scarsdale High School, which aims to ease student anxiety around the quarterly assessment treadmill.

A rolling gradebook is cumulative. It enables teachers to capture a total picture of the student and set final grades by rolling all assignments and assessments from each quarter into the next quarter with final grade determined by the average of grades the student got in each quarter. It is different from traditional assessment, in that the year’s assignments are averaged together rather than resetting each quarter; in rolling gradebook, the four quarterly grading periods all have an equal impact on the final grade.

