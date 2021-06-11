Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that school districts can choose to have students wear masks outdoors on school grounds or not, but indoor mask use remained in place. This change aligns New York State’s guidance on schools with CDC guidance on summer camps, where even unvaccinated students are not currently required to wear masks outdoors. “We’ll leave that up to the local school district,” Cuomo said.
Scarsdale and Edgemont schools lifted the outdoor restrictions, but kept the indoor protocol in place. Some members of the community called for unmasking of students overall, as rates of transmission and infection are extremely low in children. Others supported the schools’ policy, and a few wanted masking to continue across the board.
We appreciate that the state’s decisions are based on science and the school districts are being cautious.
While the rate of infection is indeed low among schoolchildren, there is rising concern about the so-called Delta variant of the virus, which has become the dominant strain in the UK and is believed to be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant and 40% more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain. Delta is also problematic because it is infecting children, including those who aren’t yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and has been linked to more severe outcomes. So given these facts, and with just a handful of days remaining in the school year, we think in everyone’s best interest to stay the course, keep masks on indoors and be cautious.
As the heat of summer already bears down upon us, we recognize the discomfort of wearing masks all day. But we hope students, teachers and staff will comply and parents will understand that keeping masks on in school will help keep everyone safe. If we can do that, and if the pandemic continues to wane throughout the summer, by the time the school year begins in the fall schools will be able to drop the school mask mandate indoors — and educators will be able to savor the expressive faces of their students once again.
