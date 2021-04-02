The Nadlers of Brite Avenue in Greenacres have filed a lawsuit against the village that claims that the Scarsdale Board of Architectural Review (BAR)’s decision allowing a developer to dramatically alter a Kingston Road property that abuts the Nadlers’ is “arbitrary and capricious” and will devalue their property, which is currently worth about $1.3 million.
The Nadlers’ Article 78 petition — a legal mechanism by which a decision by a municipal body can be reversed — names Village of Scarsdale Board of Architectural Review and EJK 4 Kingston LLC, the owners of the Kingston Road property as respondents, and was submitted to Westchester County Supreme Court March 25.
Suing the village is a big deal, but the Nadlers make a good point.
Their petition claims that the BAR did not uphold village code in its decision to allow the developer to install a significant amount of landfill with retaining walls and fences on the Kingston Road site, set back 14 feet from the property line, but within sight of the Nadlers’ backyard.
“The code the BAR is supposed to be protecting against is financial and visual damage of what the neighbor is looking at and the character of the neighborhood,” Marc Nadler said. “If this isn’t the most blatant example of what the BAR is supposed to be protecting, I don’t know what is.”
Aside from the Nadlers’ alleged financial damage, the visual impact does seem to be significant: two 6-foot retaining walls separated by plantings and topped by a 4-foot fence will surely diminish the view from the Nadlers’ backyard. The developer provided best-case renderings to show an array of mature, fully blooming flowers, shrubs and trees that would be planted as a visual buffer. But a wall by any other name is still a wall, and it blocks one’s line of sight.
More concerning is the precedent this case will set. The Kingston Road property owner plans to move a lot of earth and hold it in place with retaining walls to remake a sloped yard into a flat one, essentially resculpting of the topography of the property. But doing so will also change the character and certainly not enhance the look of the neighborhood — a concern that led more than 600 residents to sign a petition to halt the project. By letting this project move forward, the BAR is losing sight of its mission to preserve property values and attractiveness. Just imagine how Scarsdale would look if more and more lots get filled in and leveled.
There’s another unintended consequence of the BAR’s decision. It will likely cost the village a bundle to defend the Nadlers’ Article 78 proceeding.
In the past, the village attorney on staff handled litigation as part of his salaried duties and responsibilities, so there was no additional cost to the village. In some rare instances, however, the village entered into a separate contract for certain specialized legal or other professional services, according to Village Manager Steve Pappalardo.
However, the process changed a year ago after Village Attorney Angela Martin stepped down and the village opted to contract a consulting attorney rather than hire an in-house counsel.
That means the village will incur additional expenses to defend litigation at a standard municipal rate of $240 per hour.
Curious about whether any previous BAR decision was overturned, we reached out to village officials. “I’m sure that has happened over the years with the village, but no specific case comes to mind relative to a land use approval,” said Pappalardo, who’s served Scarsdale Village for 30 years. He explained that if an aggrieved party wishes to stop an action previously approved by a village decision-making body, “the party would seek a court order for an injunction or ‘stay’ of the approved work until such time as a court could decide on the merits of the decision.”
According to Pappalardo, “Filing an Article 78 on its face does not stop the land use process from proceeding, however, once a building permit is issued and the applicant commences the construction work, they do so at their own risk as the court may reverse the land use board’s decision.”
If the court rules in Nadler’s favor, the BAR needs to find a way to mandate the replanting of large trees to replace mature ones removed at 4 Kingston Road this week. If the BAR’s decision won’t be undone through the Article 78 lawsuit, the neighbors will have to find a way to live peacefully next door to one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.