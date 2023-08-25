Local police have been enforcing the newly reduced speed limit in Scarsdale, which is now 25 mph on roads in the village, except Mamaroneck Road, Post Road and Griffen Avenue, which remain at 30 mph. A portion of Mamaroneck Road by Scarsdale Middle School, however, has a 15-mph zone in effect on school days.

While the police blotter had been documenting an increased number of pedestrians and cyclists hit by cars, the number of recorded accidents with injuries has dropped by 1% since last year, year to date, likely due to the decreased speed, increased traffic enforcement and two speed tracking devices on Heathcote Road — one near Supply Field and another just beyond the duck pond at Sherbrooke Road (with more on the way, according to the Scarsdale Police Department).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.