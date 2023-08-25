Local police have been enforcing the newly reduced speed limit in Scarsdale, which is now 25 mph on roads in the village, except Mamaroneck Road, Post Road and Griffen Avenue, which remain at 30 mph. A portion of Mamaroneck Road by Scarsdale Middle School, however, has a 15-mph zone in effect on school days.
While the police blotter had been documenting an increased number of pedestrians and cyclists hit by cars, the number of recorded accidents with injuries has dropped by 1% since last year, year to date, likely due to the decreased speed, increased traffic enforcement and two speed tracking devices on Heathcote Road — one near Supply Field and another just beyond the duck pond at Sherbrooke Road (with more on the way, according to the Scarsdale Police Department).
While we’ve all witnessed careless drivers in our neighborhoods, surveys of motorists conducted by the AAA automotive safety group in 2021 revealed some shocking numbers: nearly half of the drivers surveyed admitted to speeding, and about one-third admitted to using their hand-held cellphone in school zones, cutting off a school bus because it was going too slowly or driving around a school bus while its red lights were flashing.
That kind of activity is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. Motorists — in either lane — are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended.
Indeed, motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death for school-aged children, especially during the back-to-school time of year. As staff and children return to school in Scarsdale on Aug. 31 (and in Edgemont on Sept. 7), we urge all drivers to heed the new speed limit and pay attention to the annual AAA-sponsored “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign, which encourages motorists to slow down, avoid distractions by putting cellphones away and check mirrors before moving.
AAA Northeast offers these tips:
• Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.
• Come to a complete stop. More than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding. Be prepared to stop for school buses with flashing red lights, regardless of the lane the bus is in, even on divided roadways with barriers or medians, as required by New York State law.
• Eliminate distractions. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Children can move quickly, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by avoiding distractions like using your cellphone or eating while driving.
• Share the road. Children on bicycles are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least 3 feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that he or she wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet on every ride.
• Talk to your teen. Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens in the U.S., and nearly one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.
• Children younger than 10 should walk with an adult.
• Stick to the sidewalk or as close to the left side of the road as possible if there is no sidewalk.
• Look all ways before crossing streets as well as crossing over driveways.
• Cross at corners or intersections, obeying traffic signals and school crossing guards.
• Don’t text and walk; pay attention to your surroundings.
• Children should arrive at the stop at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Parents should teach them to play it safe, so children don’t have to run to the bus.
• Stay away from the curb and do not stand in the street.
• Always wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.
• Face forward after finding a seat on the bus.
• Exit the bus when it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.
Remember that school traffic can begin as early as 7 a.m. and go through the late afternoon as late as 6 p.m. with after-school activities. As daylight hours get fewer, keep your headlights on and have your kids wear bright clothing. Whenever you’re on the road, be cautious and drive responsibly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.