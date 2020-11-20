Several Scarsdale physicians have come forth to call on the school district to create a medical advisory board. They have spoken out at board meetings, written letters to the editor, and emailed the board of education offering their time and expertise to help navigate the uncharted territory of this pandemic.
The physicians are concerned about safety and knowledge and the information the district is sharing. They say a lot of information is missing, and decisions are not being made in a timely fashion.
Local medical professionals have been making specific medical recommendations to the board for months, but received only polite responses that they are welcome to share their opinions with the board. After months of dragging its feet, now the board has to play catch up to establish testing, for example, and broad medical expertise is a critical piece that's missing from its deliberations.
Parents, teachers and residents are frustrated. There have been voices in the community saying they feel the board doesn’t have their best interests in mind.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Many school districts in our area and beyond have established medical advisory committees to specifically assist with COVID-19 issues they are facing and to advise the school board regarding best practices for operating schools safely during the pandemic. The committee members are physicians, nurses and other health service professionals who represent a broad range of specialties ranging from epidemiology and pediatrics to emergency medicine and infectious disease.
Several local physicians told us the state and county information or internet materials don’t always apply directly to our situation, so we need to look at the data, take a more nuanced approach, and figure out how to apply everything to our specific community.
For example, school in a hybrid model, we’re told, poses more risks than full-time, in-person education, because having children in and out of school, frequenting other venues for sports, lessons or socializing is not a controlled setting, while full-time school is.
Our school officials have shown they don't have a grasp on these issues, issues that need to be handled better than they are because what we do now will impact what we do in the future. As COVID vaccines are on the horizon much earlier than we thought, data and truth will be even more important as we move forward to emerge from this pandemic.
Several medical professionals assured us that an advisory panel that relies on fact-based collaboration and discussion among experts would help the parents, students and teachers know the district is looking out for their safety.
A panel of reliable trustworthy medical personnel would also help the district in its mission to do what’s best for the children and the community by relying on sound medical science and, ultimately, the goal is to make decisions easier for the school board and easier for the community to accept.
The highly educated, smart and savvy residents and teachers of Scarsdale will respond to medically and scientifically sound reasoning to explain why the schools have particular rules. They will be comforted by a sense that knowledge and understanding are guiding the way.
The school board’s bylaws — Policy 2230 — calls for the board to appoint medical officers to consult on matters of health and well-being. There are a number of local experts who would not come to the table with an agenda but to look at studies and offer facts and advice, discern and distill the facts to come to a consensus for informed decision making. We urge the district to establish a medical advisory board and benefit from its fact-based, evidence-based guidance as it works to make this pandemic-era education as full and as safe as possible. The community is craving that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.