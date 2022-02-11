There’s a new fire chief in town and he’s revamping the department’s budget. It’s about time. Over the past five years, the adopted village budget has included a line item for fire department overtime that was much lower than the actual expenditure, a fact that led village officials to urge the new fire chief Christopher Mytych to take a new approach.
At the budget work session Feb. 8, several board members expressed dissatisfaction with the escalation of Scarsdale’s fire personnel costs, pointing to overtime pay as a key driver. Trustee Jonathan Lewis said the level of overtime is “unsustainable” and the fire department cannot continue to operate with a “blank check” from the village.
Village entities are going to have to make some structural changes to keep costs and taxes in check, and the fire department is no exception. Now, with a new chief at the helm, selected for the job for his leadership and analytical capacity, the fire department could take the lead toward a better-managed budget.
The fire department’s three stations combined have 48 full-time equivalent personnel, including four administrative personnel and one trainer, and 47 volunteer firefighters. Overtime was budgeted at $467,000 in the adopted fiscal year 2021-22 budget. But as of this month, overtime costs were more than $607,000 and projected to be $800,000 when the fiscal year ends on May 31, due in part to nine cases of long-term sick leave and five cases of workers’ comp. That’s about 70% over budget.
For 2022-23 the department is requesting $530,000 for overtime, or 14% above the current year’s adopted budget. That amount should be enough money to cover expenses, including workman’s comp and overtime hours worked by those covering for personnel who are out due to long-term illness, Mytych said, but the overall goal is to “develop and implement policies and practices to minimize overtime.”
Goals are great, but you have to have a plan, an actual plan for how to reduce overtime, whether that’s using the volunteer firefighters more effectively or rethinking who gets overtime, or something else.
Trustees Jonathan Lewis and Karen Brew recommended that Mytych look at national standards and the best practices that other municipalities follow in budgeting. That data will help guide the fire department to budget more efficiently and control its expenses.
Addressing overtime overruns is long overdue. As Village Manager Robert Cole said, the department needs to take steps to “exert downward pressure” on overtime, because it would “not be something to celebrate if we hit [the budgeted] target knowing that it’s too high.”
We are counting on the new chief to examine the underlying causes and find ways to rein in spiraling overtime costs.
