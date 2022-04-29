At first it seemed like déjà vu. But the village IRS matter has been handled well, swiftly and openly, in contrast to the school district’s IRS mess.
While the mistakes in both cases were apparently due to human error, those in charge responded very differently. Scarsdale Village staff has made their chain of command clear: the treasurer found the error right away — while working on financial projections — and immediately corrected it. Then, when a letter listing fines and penalties came from the IRS (despite the swift correction of the error), the treasurer responded to explain what the error was and how it was corrected, followed up, received IRS letters asking for more information, held a conference call with the IRS, sent another explanatory letter, and then brought the situation to the attention of the village manager, who immediately informed the mayor and the public. To prevent a recurrence, new policies and processes have already been put in place with checks and balances, and staff have been retrained.
By contrast in Scarsdale Schools, they aren’t explaining what the errors were, who was responsible, who handled the matter in the school district central office and what they did in response to IRS communications. The real rub is that the school board was not told about the ongoing, snowballing problem of payments being applied out of sync over several quarters in the wake of the initial, unchecked error. And salt on the wound is the $1-million-plus penalties and fines and the $1.3 million lien we learned about on March 25, nearly 10 months after the whole matter began.
Clearly, the process in the school administration was the problem. If there was human error or something fell through the cracks, that’s OK, but if you make a mistake, you have to be accountable, fix it and move forward. That’s not how it’s been handled so far -- although the board acted as soon as they learned about the problem.
Going forward, the school board needs to put policies in place to dictate what has to be surfaced to whom and needs to create checks and balances so this cannot happen again. The village’s oversight, and swift, transparent action in a somewhat similar situation can be a model for future school administrators and board members.
