Last week, there were more cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New York than in any other state, and more deaths due to the virus.
There were also moments, here in Scarsdale and Edgemont, when residents asserted abundant kindness for neighbors as well as strangers.
The pages of this week’s Inquirer are filled with such stories. A local dentist has converted his office equipment to produce face shields for hospital workers. An Edgemont resident who loves to bake is using her skills to nourish and encourage essential workers. High school and middle school students are putting their personal passions online to give younger kids something to look forward to every day while sheltering in place at home.
Girl Scouts are making cards and banners for the elderly and for those who are stricken with coronavirus. They had been delivering cookies from a safe social distance, but pivoted to lead fun and enriching activities for each other online.
We also have a report that details how Scarsdale’s Chinese American community rushed into action early on to support hospital and emergency personnel by donating thousands of personal protective equipment sourced from China and their own homes, and it’s clear they plan to continue those efforts throughout this crisis.
Even the police are going the extra mile — capturing videos of themselves reading books aloud for kids to follow on the police department Facebook page. We just learned, starting tomorrow, police officers in Greenburgh will parade in their cruisers past residences on weekends to help make kids’ stay-at-home birthdays extra special.
With towns and villages mostly shuttered and empty in the midst of this pandemic, we are grateful for all these spontaneous actions that help create joy and bring some degree of happiness into our shelter-in-place existence.
On the evening of April 6, hundreds of homebound residents stepped onto their front porches and lifted their voices for a chorus of “God Bless America,” a song of hope and positivity. By raising their voices in unity and shining beams of light to show gratitude for those who are putting themselves at risk for the health of us all, they reconnected to the deeply human need for togetherness and community.
Though the moment was fleeting, it was nonetheless reassuring. In the midst of an overwhelming pandemic, minutes of happiness mean more than ever.
