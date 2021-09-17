Why not allow noncitizens who live in Scarsdale to participate in the nominating process for village leadership? We have asked that question in the past, and we think it’s time once again to give the issue serious consideration.
Each fall, an election is held to fill 10 seats on the 30-member Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), which is charged with recruiting and vetting candidates to run on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Nonpartisan Party slate for Scarsdale mayor and trustees in the village election in March. The CNC, which is a kind of caucus, is currently seeking candidates to run for several open seats on the nominating committee, which is made up of about six residents from each of Scarsdale’s five neighborhoods. The committee faces an increasing challenge to recruit people willing to serve on the CNC. Every year there are several uncontested slots on the ballot for the CNC in November, which is supposed to be fully contested, with at least two candidates for each vacant position, according to the resolution that governs the CNC.
In addition, the CNC election turnout is small, year after year.
One wonders why more residents don’t run for a seat on the committee and why more people don’t vote in this important local election. Maybe that’s because the demographics of Scarsdale are changing, many not being U.S. citizens. So citizenship requirement is one obstacle as the local demographic is diversifying,
The village’s mayoral and trustee elections are covered by New York State election law which restricts voter eligibility to citizens of the United States. But the CNC is different. It is not a governing body, and therefore, it’s not subject to New York State election laws.
The CNC’s eligibility requirements could be remade to suit the local situation. Noncitizen Scarsdalians, many of whom are longtime residents raising their children here, don’t have a say in local elections. But we think they should.
Scarsdale’s CNC is governed by a nonpartisan resolution, which was created about 100 years ago to promote a system that would avoid the electioneering of partisan politics. The resolution has been revised by public referendum at least 40 times since its inception.
It’s time to revise the resolution to allow all residents, regardless of citizenship, to run for and/or vote in their neighborhood CNC election. Those who live here should have a representative voice in village affairs.
This is a wake-up call to Scarsdale residents who are not U.S. citizens: You have taxation without representation. But thanks to Scarsdale’s unique nonpartisan system, it doesn’t have to be that way. If the parameters for eligibility were changed, you could step up to become a neighborhood representative on the committee that selects candidates to run for village office in the March election.
The Procedure Committee, which oversees the CNC, has considered changing eligibility to include noncitizens.
Changing the CNC resolution to allow participation by Scarsdale residents who don’t happen to be citizens but have lived here for decades would invigorate the system, increase participation and allow more of our neighbors to enjoy civic engagement.
And while Scarsdale has a tradition of community volunteerism, this seems to be waning recently. Removing the citizenship requirement would help boost the CNC candidate pool, and broader participation would surely enhance local governance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.