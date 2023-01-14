What grabbed your attention as the new year arrived? Personal goals, family plans and national politics? There also is plenty that’s new on the legislative front as of Jan. 1 in New York. Some new laws just took effect at the start of the year; others were signed into law in 2022 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, and this is their first full year of implementation.
By most measures, New York state lawmakers just completed a busy year. Dozens of bills introduced or sponsored by state legislators representing our communities passed both chambers and won the governor’s signature.
One state provision that ran out with the arrival of the new year was the gasoline tax holiday, which aimed to give drivers some relief at the pump, especially when prices spiked early last year.
New Yorkers will find voter registration somewhat easier, with an expanded window for applications being received up until 10 days before an election. They also can cast ballots in person at a polling place other than the one to which they are assigned, as long as the one they go to is in the voter’s assigned county and assembly district. However, voters can no longer cite COVID-19 as a reason to obtain an absentee ballot.
Other new state laws include establishing a task force to examine social media and violent extremism; the prohibition of making or selling cosmetics tested on animals; and allowing New York’s college athletes to make money from endorsements without fear of losing scholarships or athletic eligibility.
Local state representatives point to a highly productive legislative session, with their names on many of the bills signed into law, though it should be noted representation is changing in the new year, as State Senate district maps redrawn in May moved Scarsdale out of District 35 into District 37 represented by Sen. Shelley Mayer, and moved Edgemont to District 35, represented by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
A couple of measures introduced by Stewart-Cousins and signed into law last year responded to local issues in Edgemont and Scarsdale: one relates to the taxation of condos and co-ops in the town of Greenburgh as reported in the Inquirer this week, and one relates to a hotel/motel occupancy tax that will also affect Greenburgh. Another of her bills, co-sponsored in the Assembly by Member Amy Paulin, amended residency requirements for personnel working for the village of Scarsdale, thus providing the village more of an opportunity to recruit and retain qualified candidates. The senator also sponsored a bill that strengthened the concealed carry permitting process in New York.
Sen. Mayer, who now represents Scarsdale because of the redistricting, succeeded in passing 21 bills through both houses of the state Legislature, 17 of which were signed into law by Gov. Hochul. These measures include requiring employees of hotels and other lodging facilities to undergo training in recognizing human trafficking; requiring courts to inquire whether a defendant or respondent owns or possesses firearms when they issue an order of protection; requiring courts to order the seizure of firearms, rifles or shotguns if a defendant subject to an order of protection refuses to surrender them in defiance of a previous court order; and requiring New York State’s building code to be revised to incorporate enhanced measures for flood mitigation.
Assembly Member Amy Paulin, who has represented Scarsdale in the 88th District since 2001 and now also serves Edgemont according to the newly drawn district maps, had 48 bills pass the Senate and the Assembly in 2022. Among those were six bills to prevent sex trafficking, legislation requiring all children’s camps in New York State, including single-purpose camps like a soccer clinic or a band camp, to check whether employees are listed on state and national sex offender registries, and legislation authorizing cities, villages and towns to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour, which Scarsdale has since enacted for most of its streets and roads. She also sponsored laws ending spam robocalls and protecting consumers against gift card scams.
New York lawmakers ended the year by voting themselves a $32,000 annual pay raise, their first increase since 1999, which brings them from $110,000 to $142,000. They also approved a cap of $35,000 on legislators’ outside income, which takes effect by 2025.
