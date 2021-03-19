That din we heard last year outside our windows started up again this week. The season for blowing away yard debris is back, and for those of us who continue to work or study at home, the gas-powered blower noise is disturbing our peace and quiet.
As a growing number of residents oppose the use of the gas-powered blowers by landscapers, Scarsdale and Greenburgh are making headway toward restricting the time frame for using noisy blowers.
Last week the Greenburgh Town Board held a public hearing to gauge public sentiment on a draft proposal to limit the use of gas- and electric-powered cordless leaf blowers, so they can only be used 4.5 months a year, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15, and March 1 through May 15.
Scarsdale will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. on a proposed code amendment, promoted by the Conservation Advisory Council, which would prohibit gas-powered leaf blowers (GLBs) from May through September this year, limit their use to weekdays this fall, then ban them entirely January through September next year. Also in 2022, the use of GLBs will be allowed on only four days a week October through December.
We urge residents to tune in and share their thoughts on the proposed implementation of those gradual restrictions, which we support. Not only do the high-decibel, high-powered blowers add deafening noise to our daily lives, they also add dangerous levels of pollution to the air we breathe.
Certainly those who are using the blowers are exposed to even more harmful effects than we are. The landscape workers mostly work without any air-filtering apparatus or noise-canceling headgear to protect themselves. Their health and well-being are put at risk for the sake of what has become the standard for beautiful yards. But that doesn’t have to be the case. The new model battery-powered blowers are powerful and effective, and offer a better return on investment due to lower maintenance costs. In addition, studies have found that the noise from gas engines has significantly more noise impact, even when the decibel levels are the same as an electric ones, because the low-frequency noise of a GLB travels farther and can penetrate through windows and into homes.
Scarsdale Village code has prohibited lawn care workers for decades from using gas-powered blowers between June and September. But GLB use continues despite the ban due to a lack of enforcement. With the proposed 2021-22 village budget adding $30,000 for an officer dedicated to leaf-blower code enforcement, we are optimistic that the noise code amendment, if adopted, will have to be followed. Fines for violations, which are set at $250, could well cover that added cost for the village.
For now, we support the amendment to phase in restrictions on GLBs, but we think Scarsdale and Greenburgh could go further, sooner, imposing a flat-out ban on the use of gas-powered blowers in all seasons, as Larchmont and other nearby municipalities have done.
Let’s reduce the noise, expand our “quiet” time and protect the health of our families and our landscapers. And make sure you are heard at Scarsdale’s March 23 public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.