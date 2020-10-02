The Scarsdale Bowl is awarded each year to the person or couple who has “given unselfishly of time, energy, and effort to the civic welfare of the community.” Since 1943, the Bowl has served as a tangible symbol of the importance and worth that Scarsdale places on the volunteer service of its residents. This year, Jon Mark and BK Munguia are the worthy recipients of the Bowl. They were acknowledged last Thursday, Sept. 24, at a minimalist event — pared down due to the pandemic — for giving unselfishly of their time over many years to numerous causes, “some that weren’t so sexy or universally supported,” as Bowl Committee chair Nancy Michaels put it. They were lauded for “always saying ‘yes’ even without acknowledgement of their contributions.”
Clearly, BK and Jon embody the motto of the Scarsdale Schools, “non sibi” — not for oneself — while encouraging and teaching others to do the same.
People move to Scarsdale not just because of the schools and the commute, but also for the sense of community. These days, however, the twin crises of pandemic and recession are straining our community-based organizations. Participation is down as people shelter in place, and financial resources are dwindling as fundraising and galas go virtual or are postponed.
Most people make New Year’s resolutions in December. This year, everything is topsy-turvy anyway, so let’s ignore the calendar and resolve now to give our time and effort to help community organizations weather this storm.
Since most of us are staying close to home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a perfect time to get involved in the community, virtually or at a safe distance. Especially now, in the midst of the health crisis, local organizations are seeing significant growth in demand for their services, and they need contributions of time and money, and fresh ideas, to help them respond and manage the tasks at hand.
A check certainly hlelps, but consider giving your time. Just ask and you will find myriad ways to get involved virtually or while keeping a safe distance from others.
The School Board Nominating Committee, for example, which recruits and nominates candidates to run for the school board, is currently seeking candidates for its 2021 season. Nearly 20 village-appointed boards and councils or committees need residents who are willing to serve as well. Other local groups eager for volunteers are the Scarsdale Forum, the library, scouting groups, your neighborhood association, the PTA, Scarsdale Woman’s Club, Scarsdale Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP), Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Scarsdale-Edgemont Family Counseling Service, and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
These are just a few of the options. A full list of local organizations is included in the Scarsdale Community Calendar, which is posted online this year (scarsdaleschools.org/communitycalendar) and updated often, rather than printed and mailed to residents due to the difficulty of scheduling events during COVID-19.
As stressful as it is to live in this uncertain time, it’s as crucial as ever, if not more so, to get involved in your community. And you will reap the benefits of connecting with others on behalf of the community. It’s part of the fabric of the lessons our students learn in school, immortalized in “non sibi,” so why not do your part to keep Scarsdale the kind of place you want it to be.
