Slow down, save lives. It’s a common trope, but too many drivers ignore it in the rush to get to their destination.
In August, New York State modified its regulations to ease the process for municipalities to change local speed limits, and Scarsdale village officials have been considering the possibility of reducing posted speeds from 30 mph to 25 mph on most local roads.
We fully support that option.
Studies of collisions between a car and a cyclist or pedestrian show the survival rate decreases enormously as the car’s collision speed increases. According to the Institute for Road Safety Research, at a collision speed of about 12 mph nearly all pedestrians survive a crash with a passenger car; about 90% survive at a collision speed of 25 mph, at a collision speed of 50 mph the number of survivors is less than 50%, and at a collision speed of 62 mph only 10% of the pedestrians survive.
There’s some pretty convincing evidence from New York City: In the year after the speed limit was lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph on most city streets, traffic fatalities fell by more than 22% and pedestrian fatalities fell by more than 25%. In one illustrative case, a child was struck by a driver on the same street where a previous fatal accident occurred, but the child in the second instance lived. The difference was the lower speed limit.
Not only is speeding dangerous, it also is detrimental to fuel efficiency and costly for motorists. According to new research from AAA, the nonprofit American Automobile Association, the latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With the price of gasoline these days, who needs negative fuel efficiency? Your car will use less gasoline if you avoid sudden starts/stops and drive more slowly.
Another consideration is synchronized traffic lights. If the village has synchronized its lights, either to move traffic along or to slow it down, those lights will have to be adjusted to continue the intended purpose once the speed limit changes. It would certainly be frustrating for drivers to stop and wait at every single untimed light.
Scarsdale trustees are reviewing the data and will hold a public hearing on the 25 mph proposal. Let’s support the move to roll back speeds and make local roads safer for all users.
