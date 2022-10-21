Slow down, save lives. It’s a common trope, but too many drivers ignore it in the rush to get to their destination. 

In August, New York State modified its regulations to ease the process for municipalities to change local speed limits, and Scarsdale village officials have been considering the possibility of reducing posted speeds from 30 mph to 25 mph on most local roads. 

