A fight has broken out between Republicans and Democrats in the state of New York. What a surprise; partisan politics seems to be the order of the day.
Well, we have picked a side; we’re on the side of fair representation. It is imperative that the voters of New York can vote in a way that fully reflects the diversity of opinion in the state.
Here’s what transpired: In early February, after an independent commission failed to agree on a bipartisan redistricting plan to reflect a shift in population based on the 2020 Census, New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature redrew the state’s U.S. congressional map and approved changes in state Assembly and Senate maps. About a month later a group of Republican voters filed a lawsuit to challenge the new lines.
According to DemocracyDocket.com, “The plaintiffs allege the state constitution’s process outlining redistricting requirements was not followed, therefore ‘the congressional map is entirely void’ [and] the plaintiffs argue that, if the court disagrees with the plaintiffs’ first claim and finds that the new map is acceptable on procedural grounds, the court should ‘reject it as a matter of substance, as the map is an obviously unconstitutional partisan and incumbent-protection gerrymander’ that favors Democrats in violation of the New York Constitution.”
The lawsuit asked the court to block the map and order the creation of a new map.
The court did just that. On March 31, Supreme Court Judge Patrick F. McAllister of Steuben County threw out all of the district lines (the congressional, Senate and Assembly districts) on the grounds that the procedures followed by the Legislature to enact those districts, was unconstitutional according to a statute passed in 2021. The court also ordered the Legislature to create new “bipartisanly supported maps” by April 11. Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly immediately appealed that decision, and the lower court’s decision is stayed until April 20. An oral argument is scheduled for April 20 and all evidence must be collected and presented by that deadline.
Regardless of the outcome at the Appellate Division, it is highly likely that the case will then be appealed to the Court of Appeals, the highest court in New York State.
How the courts rule may make a material difference in our area. In the maps that came from the Legislature in February, Scarsdale remains in Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s district, while Edgemont switches from Bowman’s to Congressman Mondaire Jones’ district. And though the lawsuit was aimed at the congressional districts, according to Assembly Member Amy Paulin the Assembly and Senate lines “just got swept in.” Her district remains almost identical to what it was prior to redistricting, with one main change due to the population shift in Westchester County, which put Edgemont into her district.
What does this mean for candidates, campaigns and upcoming elections?
In an email to the Inquirer, Paulin’s office clarified that “As of now, elections will proceed using the district lines passed by the Legislature, with primary elections in June and the general election in November. This could change if the Appellate Court or Court of Appeals agrees with the decision to throw out the maps prior to these elections.”
Left to their own devices, political parties have a bad habit of only working in their own interests, which may not always be in the best interests of their community. Having lines drawn to serve the interest of a political party simply to stay in power might be viewed as the order of the day, but fortunately there is a system in place that allows partisanship to be challenged and allows the courts to decide and adjudicate this type of conflict. We are counting on the courts to rule in the best interests of New York voters.
It is hypocritical to cheer a lawsuit when it favors your interests and then to discourage it when it doesn’t. There may be cynics in the public who say that’s just the way it works — but courts throughout the nation are hearing similar lawsuits. One person, one vote is the founding principle of American democracy. Let’s keep it that way.
