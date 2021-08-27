Concerned souls throughout our area are working around the clock to respond to the Afghan refugee crisis. They volunteer at local relief organizations and social action groups to help open doors for refugee families and work to get them resettled.
Scarsdale High School rising senior Maya Silverstein, for example, volunteers with Hearts and Homes for Refugees, which recently received one Afghan family. Edgemont native Bill Swersey is vice president of communications in the New York office of HIAS (founded 100 years ago as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), which is coordinating local resettlement efforts. Volunteers at Neighbors for Refugees, a Larchmont-based group, are expecting to resettle a family very soon. Holly Rosen Fink is president and co-founder of Westchester Jewish Coalition for Immigration (WJCI), a coalition of more than 100 members from 30 synagogues, including Kol Ami, that has resettled three Afghan families in the county. She said the coalition hopes to open doors for many other families, but few are getting out of Kabul. “It’s devastating,” said Fink, “we are doing what we can.”
Every resettlement volunteer is familiar with the heart-wrenching stories of Afghan families separated, loved ones left behind, and the bureaucracy that has plagued the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, which is supposed to protect Afghan allies who risked their lives helping U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
A local man who co-founded an NGO that assisted the agricultural sector of Afghanistan told Fink he is filing visa applications from well over 25 former employees whose lives are in danger having worked for his NGO. “It is hard to express the anguish they and their families are going through in a frustrating process with no guarantee that it will help them escape from Taliban oppression,” he wrote in an email to Fink.
WJCI helped a family of six resettle here about two years ago. They were translators for the American military and the situation became dire for them in terms of safety. Many others have feared for their lives for a very long time and those who fled have left family members behind.
Many local refugee organizations and social action groups, including WJCI and Hearts and Homes for Refugees, have been advocating for the full and complete evacuation of those with SIVs for many months. They have lobbied Congress members in Westchester and senators’ legislative teams. The politicians have all been attentive to the advocacy, but there was never enough progress made. And that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in, where the lives of many thousands of translators and other Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan are in severe danger.
The best solution is to get everyone qualified for special visas — estimates are as high as 65,000 — out of Afghanistan as soon as possible. But with the latest turn of events — terror attacks at the airport in Kabul — who knows if that will happen.
Resettlement volunteers here are excruciatingly busy trying to help special immigrant visa applicants with their papers and processing issues. They are getting texts and email messages from people who are stuck at the airport, for example, afraid for their lives. An Afghan man told WJCI he was going to burn his American uniform because he was so worried someone was going to come to his door and kill him. He actually made it to Qatar, because he worked for the American Embassy and he had an SIV. Fink said she knows of many Afghan citizens with SIV papers, who have been evacuated to Qatar, who are having trouble even getting out of Qatar because the American embassy in Kabul is closed making it very difficult to finish processing any applications.
So what can you do to help? You can advocate for better policies to expedite the process for and protect the lives of SIV applicants in Afghanistan. You can get in touch with refugee relief agencies and offer to help new arrivals who need jobs, housing and help with getting their children acclimated to school. The following organizations have community sponsorship programs that will help you get the tools you need to help resettle families and welcome them to our area.
Write to hello@heartsandhomesforrefugees.org, wjciorg@gmail.com, info@neighborsforrefugees.org, rivertownsforrefugees@gmail.com, info@hias.org, or visit https://catholiccharitiesny.org.
People are depending on us.
