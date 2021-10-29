Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Low 53F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 53F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.