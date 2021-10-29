In an open session on Oct. 26, Scarsdale trustees heard a variety of research and opinions in a discussion of whether or not to allow marijuana dispensaries and/or consumption lounges in the village. Experts presented data, both pro and con, on the potential impact of marijuana product sales on the municipal bottom line and on the health and well-being of village youth.
A Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force representative presented research showing negative potential impacts and trends when it comes to cannabis and teens. On the other hand, a cannabis industry executive asserted, albeit without data, that legalization “has led to significant increase in parental awareness and family discussions” and, therefore, has led to reduced use among youths.
Our educators have been surprisingly silent on this topic. People move to Scarsdale for the schools and they support efforts to create a good environment for kids. We need to hear from the school community about their assessment of the impact easy access to marijuana might have on students. Would having marijuana lounges or dispensaries in the village be in the best interest of kids and teens? Would seeing adults consuming marijuana lessen kids’ perception of the risks and encourage them to try pot before they are legally eligible to do so? Legal age has not been much of a deterrent for youth who want to consume alcohol or to vape; some are even using in school, which has caused fire alarms at SHS to activate from vaping smoke.
We urge school leadership to take a stand on this issue on Nov. 9 when they present the results of the latest PRIDE Student Survey, which includes anonymous information about our students’ self-reported use of alcohol and drugs and their physical and mental health.
The village projected it could gain $500,000 in tax revenue if dispensaries bring in the amount of sales they expect. That might sound like a welcome windfall. But considering that’s less than 1% of the village’s $60 million annual budget, it’s simply not worth the risk posed to children in a community like ours, which is so committed to the health and wellness of its youth.
The school community and the community at large must not be passive on this issue. If they think allowing marijuana establishments to operate locally is a bad idea — or a good idea — they have to come out and say so. The next opportunity is Nov. 16, when the village board of trustees will hold a public hearing, prior to voting in mid-December on whether to opt out.
