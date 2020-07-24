As the pandemic brought on a boom in recreational biking that pushed bike sales through the roof, the new 3.6-mile cycling, running and walking path across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge has been a popular destination since it opened this summer.
On weekends, the parking lots at the landings in Tarrytown and Nyack often fill up early. But in this time of social distancing at lengths of 6 feet, the path feels narrow at 12 feet in width when it’s shared by two-leggers and two-wheelers. Those who stay in their lanes must pass within inches of each other.
Cautionary signs, the ones we see everywhere these days, remind users to keep their faces covered and to remain 6 feet apart. Wearing a mask: some do and some don’t. Social distancing: impossible at times.
In response, ideas surfaced such as designating time slots for cycling and walking, widening the existing path, or adding another path. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner posted an online survey to solicit public feedback about time slots. Most responses were not in favor of the idea.
In contrast, Feiner reported that most of the messages he received apart from the survey were in favor of widening the path, which would require removing part or all of the shoulder or bus lane.
The bridge was built for cars and trucks. With wide shoulders on both sides of both spans, there is space for motorists in distress to pull over and not obstruct traffic, unlike the former Tappan Zee Bridge.
The necessity of the bus lane is questionable. Yes, it’s important to encourage the use of public transportation. That lane, however, seems like a placeholder for light rail or some other future option, so why not turn it into a bike lane for now to meet the increased recreational demand?
Issues aside, being on the path, over the river, is a worthwhile experience, especially at the six scenic overlooks. To avoid the crowds, set out on a weekday, the earlier or later the better.
