Public participation can have a very real impact not only on the state and national level, but on a hyper local level as well. Adding your views to the conversation about land use, budgeting, school policy and multiple quality-of-life issues allows for better municipal decision-making. It leads to local laws and initiatives that better reflect community needs and aspirations, values and priorities.

Scarsdale residents have a chance (in person or via remote access) to influence some important local issues in the coming weeks. On Monday, Nov. 7, the village board of trustees will hold a public hearing on a proposal to lower the village speed limit to 25 mph (down from 30 mph) on most local streets and roads. There will be a public hearing on a proposal to codify a ban on the use of pesticides on village property. There will also be hearings on village codes that govern lot coverage and stormwater runoff that affects adjacent property buffer areas.

