Public participation can have a very real impact not only on the state and national level, but on a hyper local level as well. Adding your views to the conversation about land use, budgeting, school policy and multiple quality-of-life issues allows for better municipal decision-making. It leads to local laws and initiatives that better reflect community needs and aspirations, values and priorities.
Scarsdale residents have a chance (in person or via remote access) to influence some important local issues in the coming weeks. On Monday, Nov. 7, the village board of trustees will hold a public hearing on a proposal to lower the village speed limit to 25 mph (down from 30 mph) on most local streets and roads. There will be a public hearing on a proposal to codify a ban on the use of pesticides on village property. There will also be hearings on village codes that govern lot coverage and stormwater runoff that affects adjacent property buffer areas.
Edgemonters can weigh in on several local issues as well. With New York gearing up to issue cannabis licenses, the Greenburgh Town Board is considering regulations for the location of shops that sell tobacco and related products and regulations for displays of paraphernalia and weapons at those establishments. The next public hearing on those topics is expected to take place Monday, Nov. 21. In addition, a town board discussion on proposals to restrict the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Greenburgh is slated for Nov. 15, followed by a public hearing (date is TBA).
Typically, the share of people who participate in the regular workings of democracy is extremely low. But our local government leaders are soliciting our input — and remote access has made it much easier to chime in. Show them you care about the decisions that affect you and your family. Write a letter. Send an email. Speak up at public hearings. Hold our decision makers accountable so their decision-making responds to the needs of the community as a whole, not just the vocal few.
