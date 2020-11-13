The American Legion’s Memorial Garden in front of the Scarsdale pool complex on Mamaroneck Road was created as a place to teach future generations about Scarsdale’s participation in every war going back to the American Revolution, providing a link not only to the past but between our village and the nation in the quest for freedom and democracy.
Here in Scarsdale, we have living among us soldiers to whom we are indebted for their service and sacrifice in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, who came home to continue their service to their country and community through the American Legion, an organization that has provided critical resources and created a community for veterans for 100 years.
Throughout history we have depended on our soldiers to fight on far-flung battlefields so that we may hold on to our freedom and protect our families and nation. On Veterans Day, we pay homage to those who have fought throughout American history and to the men and women who continue to fight for freedom around the world. On Veterans Day we especially remember the commitment to shared principles and ideals that binds us to the cause of democracy and the high price we pay to defend those ideals in lives lost, families shattered, dreams deferred and sometimes unfulfilled.
History, to be sure, is not only about war. But every war dramatizes a tension of the time, problems confronting humanity and their painful resolution through courage and sacrifice, which brings this nation together for the common cause of democracy and freedom.
When Scarsdale’s Memorial Garden on Mamaroneck Road was dedicated in 2002, 9/11 was a fresh wound, inspiring patriotic feelings that may have dissipated with time. But our history and values are as relevant as ever and the defense of liberty just as critical as it was then. If 9/11 taught us anything, it’s that we can never isolate ourselves from the world’s problems. As a nation, we must continue to honor all those who served and sacrificed in war, and all who lost their lives as victims in events that are an affront to our cherished values of an open and free society.
