As the popularity of pickleball grows in Scarsdale, so does the discord around where to locate proposed courts. Based on well-documented studies of the noise nuisance emanating from the courts, neighbors in Quaker Ridge, one of the only areas within the village borders that still has open green space, are crying “not in my backyard.”
The distinctive “pop” sound that occurs when the paddle strikes the plastic ball can be quite loud, especially in densely populated areas, and gameplay can disturb nearby residents. Village of Scarsdale officials are caught up in the fray as residents are asking for a deeper study of reduction measures and where to locate and construct pickleball courts. As the Quaker Ridge pickleball committee points out in a letter sent to the village board this week, it is crucial to strike a balance between promoting the sport and respecting the peace and quiet of surrounding areas.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that has captured the hearts of people of all ages and skill levels. As the demand increases, the construction of more pickleball courts is not only justified but essential for promoting active lifestyles, for building community and for relieving stress and boosting mental health. And there’s the additional benefit of increasing rec department program revenues.
This is not the first time we’ve seen NIMBY sentiments in our village. Remember the compost site? In the early 1990s, neighbors around Crossway objected to accumulating mold spores and the smell, and the Crossway compost site was closed. Since then, the transfer site has been at the recycling center on Secor Road. From there, the leaves are carted out of the village to a distant site in Goshen, New York, for composting.
Remember the dog park proposal? People living near the proposed site next to the Weinberg Nature Center worried they would have to put up with traffic, parking and noise issues, issues that were never resolved and a location for Scarsdale’s dogs to run free has yet to be determined.
Remember the proposal to install field lights at Crossway? Neighbors opposed that based on light and noise, and again, traffic and parking congestion. That remains on the table, though unresolved, with funding and support from Scarsdale Little League and Maroon and White, the athletic booster group.
As proponent and resident Josh Frankel said about the dog park discussions in 2021: “These negotiations could go on long after all of us perish.”
Let’s hope that’s not the case with pickleball. We know many Scarsdale residents are eager to play the sport on a regular basis, as evidenced by the high registration rates for clinics, which are held each spring and summer on the elevated platform tennis courts at the high school and three at Brite Avenue — and indoors during the winter in 2022 through Sportime at Lake Isle in Eastchester.
We are counting on the village trustees to further search for and assess options for pickleball courts in Scarsdale, and if possible, to locate the courts away from densely populated neighborhoods to minimize noise disruption. Since the village is looking to build the courts on village property, we hope they consider building them on a lesser-used section of the parking lot at the Scarsdale Municipal Pool, or on a corner of the grounds of the pool complex, which is slated for renovations anyway.
Mitigation measures such as sound barriers or acoustic panels around the courts are already being considered as a way to dampen the noise. Noise remediation could further be attained by establishing designated playing hours and enacting good neighbor policies to ensure reasonable noise levels and usage times at the courts.
As always, the village must engage in open dialogue with residents to address concerns and consider their suggestions. A collaborative approach will foster understanding and lead to a well-balanced resolution that benefits all parties involved. We are counting on all parties to find a route to compromise that will satisfy the needs of both pickleball enthusiasts and the surrounding community.
