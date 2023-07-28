As the popularity of pickleball grows in Scarsdale, so does the discord around where to locate proposed courts. Based on well-documented studies of the noise nuisance emanating from the courts, neighbors in Quaker Ridge, one of the only areas within the village borders that still has open green space, are crying “not in my backyard.”

The distinctive “pop” sound that occurs when the paddle strikes the plastic ball can be quite loud, especially in densely populated areas, and gameplay can disturb nearby residents. Village of Scarsdale officials are caught up in the fray as residents are asking for a deeper study of reduction measures and where to locate and construct pickleball courts. As the Quaker Ridge pickleball committee points out in a letter sent to the village board this week, it is crucial to strike a balance between promoting the sport and respecting the peace and quiet of surrounding areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.