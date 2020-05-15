While New York remains on PAUSE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, five regions of the state’s 10 regions can begin limited reopening starting today, May 15, in the first of four phases.
Unfortunately, the mid-Hudson region, which includes Westchester County, has met only five of the seven required benchmarks for the Phase One reopening. We are still lagging in the decline of hospital deaths and the number of new hospitalizations. Meanwhile, New York City, Long Island and Western New York have three of the seven metrics still to reach.
To begin reopening certain nonessential businesses — including construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade and retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop-off) — state guidelines issued earlier this month say that an area’s infection rate must be low, its health care system must have the capacity to handle a potential resurgence in new COVID-19 cases; its diagnostic testing capacity needs to be high enough to detect and isolate new cases; and it must have a robust contact-tracing system in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Once our region meets the remaining benchmarks, local retail businesses will be able to offer delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup services — if not already doing so. Those businesses include florists, general merchandise stores, health and personal care stores, and stores selling gifts, clothing, jewelry, musical instrument, books, electronics and appliances, furniture and home furnishings, luggage and leather goods, used merchandise, as well as other miscellaneous retailers.
There’s a lot to sort out and it will be very complicated for local businesses to complete the tasks necessary to provide safe environments for employees and the public, such as reconfiguring spaces, putting up partitions, sourcing plexiglass and protective gear.
The Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) is taking the lead to help local merchants get on track, get what they need and sort through the official directives, which require businesses to sign a waiver and create workplace safety plans that they will keep on the premises in case there’s an audit by the NYS Department of Health or local authorities.
Local merchants can request to join the SBA as a provisional member and take part in the SBA’s new 2020 reboot forum, a Facebook group that has gained 30 members since it was launched on Thursday. The forum will serve businesses in the Scarsdale zip code — from the village center to Five Corners and the Golden Horseshoe — as a place to ask questions and to communicate with each other.
The SBA also has initiated collaboration between local property owners, merchants and village officials to meet quarterly in the interest of making Scarsdale better. The first meeting in March focused on how landlords could help tenants with rent abatement during the pandemic.
As a unified voice for all local businesses, the SBA plans to facilitate discussions with county and other legislators about what local businesses want and need for the reopening.
It’s a long road ahead. As we move forward, we are counting on our local businesses to navigate carefully with innovative long-term solutions. And we must in turn be receptive to the new normal while we abide by directives to wear masks to help protect ourselves and others so we can continue to contain the spread of the virus. Continued social distancing will be key as well. Remember, if we go too fast or too far, the virus could resurge and we’d have to go back on pause.
We need your help
Our newsroom operation is facing substantial financial challenges as the pandemic has dramatically reduced advertising revenue at The Scarsdale Inquirer and other local media outlets throughout the country.
Please consider contributing to The Scarsdale Inquirer COVID-19 Local News Fund campaign at givebutter.com/scarsdaleinquirer. If you prefer to donate by check, email dwhite@scarsdalenews.com. Your contribution is tax deductible. Any amount you can give will provide us with vital support needed to sustain our timely coverage of COVID-19 and its impact on our community.
Local News Fund is a service of and administered by Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit assisting independently-owned newsrooms across the country. With your help, we will continue to report all aspects of this complex crisis in the weeks and months ahead. Thank you.
