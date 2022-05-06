Scarsdale Little League is bursting at the seams with more than 750 eager K-6 players each season, but not enough fields. Solution: Install lights to extend the usable field time beyond sunset and get more games on the schedule for more teams, more players. Dilemma: Where to put the lights? Answer: Crossway Field 1 on Mamaroneck Road.
That seems like a good idea, but the field’s neighbors don’t think it is, for a variety of reasons, mostly based on quality of life issues like traffic congestion, parking, trash, noise and light pollution.
The Little League’s field lights proposal has been bounced from the village board to the planning board and now it’s back to the village trustees, who will have to grapple with the plan’s proponents versus opponents yet again.
This is not the first time we’ve seen neighbors take a stand against a project. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.
Tear down Greenacres and rebuild a new school in a new location? No.
Transform Freightway as a Transportation-Oriented Development? No. No. And No.
A dog park near Weinberg Nature Center? No.
Lights at Butler Field? Yes, but not without a struggle.
Pickleball courts at Crossway? No, for the time being but still under consideration.
And now, baseball field lights at Crossway. That’s a tough one.
While we clearly see the need, we also see the obstacles. Some people at the Planning Board meeting May 4 called for a big-picture solution that would enhance the use of fields throughout the village equally for all ages, genders and neighborhoods. There are at least six fields in Scarsdale, not counting the school district’s fields. It’s a good bet that the costs for such a large-scale project — first to study the field conditions and possible uses, then to create and implement a plan — would be prohibitive. (The estimate to update and fix the aging municipal pool facility and have it fully comply with current codes: $13 million.) Beyond the costs, you need to get community buy-in at every step along the way. It would take years. So today’s wait-listed Little Leaguers will be in college by the time proposed field improvements would be in place around the village, if that would even come to fruition.
We want to see the neighborhood and the Little League find a compromise on the Crossway Lights project. Both sides need to look hard at the options.
Scarsdale is at a point where it needs to assess its recreational needs, including its sports fields, its municipal pool and the growing demand for more racket sports. Here’s an idea: Could the pool complex that sits on 6.5 acres be reconfigured to share space with, say, a lighted ball field or even for a set of pickleball courts? The village survey to gauge residents’ view of the pool complex is coming any day now. Randomly selected Scarsdale residents will receive a mailed survey. Watch for it in your mailbox and be sure to return it, as it is part of an effort to cultivate a statistically valid sample, which, Village Manager Cole said, is an “important dimension of the public engagement effort.” There will also be an online survey open to all later this month, and in-person “public engagement sessions” are planned in early June. Take part. Share your ideas. Respond promptly and thoughtfully. Hearing from residents will help shape the future of Scarsdale. And who knows, maybe one of us will suggest the perfect solution to the Little League/Crossway lights dilemma.
