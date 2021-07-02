Not able to pull it together at the last minute after COVID-related limits on group gatherings were lifted, Parks and Rec has canceled its annual fireworks display at the Scarsdale Municipal Pool for the second year in a row. Though there won’t be sparks in the air, there will be special activities for families at the pool this holiday weekend, and the weather forecast looks great — certainly not as sweltering as it’s been this past week. The pool, once you’re a member, is the perfect place for children to meet up with their friends and for parents to meet other parents. The concessioner’s food is great, too!
The pool complex operates as an enterprise fund, which means all operational and capital projects are self-supported through its revenue from permits sales, concession sales and daily pool admission fees. But memberships, which account for 80% of the facility’s revenues, are lagging while it faces escalating costs for repairs. True, the complex is in need of an overhaul, but the community should do its part to keep it going and show support. We urge you, if you haven’t already done so, to buy a season pass, or a day pass, and help keep this village “gem” vibrant while you keep yourselves cool through the long, hot summer days. Non-residents are welcome to join as well.
The village is doing its part; moving swiftly to address the facility’s need of multimillion dollar repairs and upgrades. We applaud the village trustees’ decision to seek input for reimagining the seven-acre complex by looking for a firm to survey residents’ needs and expectations for the site, and then come up with alternatives for improvements, maybe even some drastic changes, based on a five-monthlong market study and existing conditions survey of the complex. The village is requiring the interested firms to provide reconstruction cost estimates and identify three enhancement scenarios that could help reverse declining pool membership and make the pool enterprise fund fiscally sound.
As Mayor Jane Veron told the board of trustees last week, “The charge is to think creatively while understanding long-term financial viability. Together we will embark on this journey to rebuild [a] community gem.”
We look forward to hearing the results of the research, to seeing visionary responses from interested contractors, and eventually to seeing Scarsdale’s pool become the popular and pristine place to be.
In the meantime, enjoy the holiday, and celebrate safely whether that includes fireworks or not.
