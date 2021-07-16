Competition is underway for firms that want to bid on the opportunity to study the Scarsdale Municipal Pool and options for its renovation. On Thursday morning, July 15, recreation department personnel led more than seven interested consultants that specialize in this area on a walkthrough at the 7-acre pool grounds and facilities on Mamaroneck Road. Their task is to review the facility’s current condition, create strategic ideas for a market study of the public’s use and interest in the pool, while defining ways for the pool to rebound to its membership heydays.
Questions abound about which amenities and services would entice the public to become members of the pool and at what price; what will help the pool continue to be self-sustaining, and what is needed to shore up its aging infrastructure. Project bidders must come up with hard data to answer those questions and conceive of fiscally sustainable scenarios for the pool’s future.
But that can’t happen in a vacuum. Public engagement is crucial for this project. To that end, the village has already reached out to SNAP, the Scarsdale Forum and senior adult groups, urging them to promote broad participation in the chosen consultant’s market study.
The prospective consultant will determine how best to engage the public, which could include multiple focus groups, surveys, public meetings and more. But according to interim village manager Rob Cole, they must also use a statistically valid approach to ensure we get reliable data to gauge what people really want and how much they are willing to pay, and the firm must collect perspectives inclusive of all community members, whose opinions could run the gamut from dramatic change to none at all, in the pursuit of a viable solution.
The pool opened 68 years ago and the goal is to keep it desirable and self-sustaining for generations to come. While the summer heat is upon us and we are looking for relief, now is the time to start thinking about what we want from our municipal pool and what would draw you and your family to spend time there. The consultant’s ability to truly assess the situation will depend on input from each and every household in Scarsdale.
