Scarsdale officials are considering a proposed local law that would ban chemical pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, etc. and allow only organic landscape practices on village property. Once finalized and enacted, the law will protect the public from toxic chemicals on green spaces around Scarsdale.
It makes sense to stop the use of toxic pesticides to protect children, pets and everyone else from exposure, as a number of concerned residents — including several young student activists — declared at a public hearing this week.
Numerous reports have shown the risks of pesticides to children.
A 2016 report by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai stated: “Children are at greatest risk from exposure to hazardous pesticides because of their developing systems, smaller size, and faster metabolisms.” In addition, children are more likely to come into direct contact with pesticides when at play, especially while running, sitting and playing on treated lawns and fields; they are also at risk due to hand-to-mouth behaviors.
In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported: “Childhood exposure to pesticides is associated with pediatric cancers, decreased cognitive functions and behavioral problems.” The National Academy of Sciences has also reported that 39% of all neurobehavioral disorders in children are caused by toxic exposures in the environment and that another 25% are caused by interactions between environmental factors and genetics.
NYS legislators seeking to ban pesticides in children’s camps and playgrounds have noted the warning labels on such products give time limits for keeping children off the grass but may fail to reflect a wide variation in the half-life of ingredients, which depend on weather and soil conditions. Once these chemicals come indoors on shoes or through windows, they may remain active for years.
The village has set an example for residents by taking a greener approach. It was using an herbicide called Tenacity for weed and clover control at the Scarsdale pool. According to the product label, Tenacity can be harmful to both humans and animals if absorbed through the skin and can cause allergic reactions in some individuals.
Similarly, the insecticide Dylox was applied to a number of local playing fields in 2015 for spot control of grub infestations. According to Dylox’s product label, the insecticide is hazardous to humans and domestic animals. The insecticide should not be used near aquatic invertebrates, where runoff is likely to occur and where birds might feed. The label further specifies that children or pets should not be allowed on treated areas until the material is sprinkled in and the grass is dry.
The village ceased the use of those products in 2017, and contracted with a firm for organic field care. Humates, lime, CedarCure organics and 1-2-3 NPP organics are strengthening the soil and making the turf grass around town healthier and more resilient to weed growth. Overall, the fields look terrific.
Given the show of support at the public hearing this week, the pesticide ban is likely to be codified into village law soon. But there is no provision to regulate against private use of pesticides.
Our neighbors’ ongoing battle versus bugs is made public by little yellow yard signs cautioning us to stay off the grass for 24 hours and by postcards warning us to stay indoors while their yard is sprayed with chemicals. We want to see more yard signs indicating homeowners are using “organic” pest control. Most natural pesticides are made by other organisms usually for their own defense, or derived from a natural source such as a mineral or plant, and are readily available and safer and more eco-friendly than conventional pesticides. Milky spore, for example, is a pheromone-based pesticide fungus that is harmless to people but attracts and kills off beetle larvae.
The burden is on residents to be aware of what is being applied to their lawns and to find greener, healthier alternatives. The Scarsdale Forum’s Sustainability Committee has expressed an interest in being a resource for information about pesticide use, and the Grassroots Environmental Education website includes letters, calendars and contracts that residents can use with their landscapers to form an agreement against toxic pesticide use.
While the village does not want to mandate any curb or ban on residential use, children and pets deserve to be able to play in a safe and chemical-free environment. We urge our neighbors to use positive pest control (and while we’re at it, let’s switch to safer weed killers as well) to protect the environment and the health of our children.
It is all part of working together toward the shared goal of a more sustainable future.
