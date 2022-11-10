Scarsdale officials are considering a proposed local law that would ban chemical pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, etc. and allow only organic landscape practices on village property. Once finalized and enacted, the law will protect the public from toxic chemicals on green spaces around Scarsdale.

It makes sense to stop the use of toxic pesticides to protect children, pets and everyone else from exposure, as a number of concerned residents — including several young student activists — declared at a public hearing this week.

