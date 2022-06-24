Just as we are emerging from the pandemic to resume normal life and attend public gatherings, concerts and events, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling this week that strikes fear in our hearts. Rather than uphold New York State’s laws that help combat gun violence, the court struck down the state’s century-old conceal and carry law, which limits permits to carry firearms only to individuals who can demonstrate “proper cause” or the need to carry a firearm due to their employment.
The ruling not only ends New York’s restriction, it also impacts concealed- carry laws in several other states, and the decision elicited swift and intense responses from local and state officials.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would call the legislature back into session to “deal with this.”
“We are not powerless in this situation,” she said. “We’re not going to cede our rights that easily. Despite the best efforts of the politicized Supreme Court of the United States of America, we have the power of the pen.”
Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah, a Scarsdale resident, said the ruling “will absolutely make it harder for prosecutors in New York and around the country to keep our communities safe from gun violence. As a mom, a district attorney, and as someone who cares about the safety of my law enforcement partners out on the streets, the impact of the court’s ruling cannot be overstated. In addition, this ruling opens the door for other reasonable gun restrictions to be deemed unconstitutional.”
She continued: “Keeping the people in Westchester safe from gun violence is my top priority as DA and our work aggressively prosecuting gun crimes, gun traffickers and getting illegal guns off the street will not stop … We will also continue to enforce other strong gun laws that exist in our state … This moment requires that we reinforce our collective commitment to fight gun violence.”
New York Assembly member Amy Paulin who represents Scarsdale said, “This disastrous decision will result in exponentially more New Yorkers carrying a gun in public and will put all New Yorkers in harm’s way every day. It will also imperil the safety of law enforcement, paramedics, fire personnel and all those who work in the public safety sphere.”
She continued, “Our country experiences gun deaths on a daily basis. Most recently we had horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, and even in the few weeks since then we have had several more. Given the seriousness of what we continue to face, the court’s decision is beyond reckless — it is deadly.”
In response to the court ruling, Paulin, who has long been an advocate for sensible gun laws, immediately took up her pen and introduced several bills, co-sponsored with New York’s Manhattan Sen. Brian Kavanagh, to counteract the SCOTUS ruling:
— a bill that will make it a crime to possess guns at these “sensitive places,” such as mass transit, entertainment venues, religious institutions, and bars and restaurants where alcohol is served;
— a bill requiring a license to possess shotguns and rifles;
— a bill requiring all firearm permit holders to have an evaluation from a mental health professional rather than merely stating that they are mentally fit, which is what the current law requires;
— a bill requiring completion of a training course in order to obtain a license for a firearm under New York State law, and an advanced training course that includes time on the firing range for those seeking a license to carry a weapon in public;
— a bill requiring background checks prior to the renewal of a license to carry or possess a pistol or revolver. “Reexamining all license holders’ eligibility to possess a firearm license every five years is an essential safeguard to help ensure the safety of all New Yorkers,” Paulin said.
These efforts if successful could also eventually be challenged in court, but they would buy time and protect New Yorkers in the meantime.
If you agree that the last thing we need is more guns on our streets, and you disagree with the court’s irresponsible and deadly decision to loosen gun laws, you must take action. Pick up your pen, write to your state and local lawmakers to urge them to enact laws that will counter the SCOTUS decision in New York. Next, go vote. Voting is the best immediate action you can take. Vote in the New York primary elections this Tuesday, June 28 and Aug. 23; vote in the general election on Nov. 8. You must vote. Vote like your life depends on it, because in fact your life just might — or the life of someone you love.
