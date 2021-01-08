Fueled by weeks if not years of misinformation, protesters descended on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 during the ratification of the Electoral College vote from the 2020 presidential election; they broke into and vandalized the building that represents the heart of American democracy. The 45th president of the United States incited the chaos and violence while relentlessly and wrongfully challenging the election outcome in rallies and on social media. Thankfully, Twitter and Facebook blocked his accounts Wednesday afternoon for 24 hours. But that’s really too little, and too late.
The First Amendment right to free speech should not protect anyone, not even the most powerful person in America, from inciting action that leads to death and destruction, as yesterday’s lawlessness did, as well as assaulting our democracy by obstructing our peaceful transition of power.
Trump falsely claiming a “stolen election” is equivalent to falsely shouting “fire” in a crowded theater. That fire-in-a-theater axiom traces back to the Supreme Court decision (Schenck v. United States) 101 years ago, which criminalized speech that created a “clear and present danger.” Since 1969, the legal interpretation has evolved: words that merely lead others to dangerous situations are not against the law, but words that directly encourage others to commit specific criminal actions, are.
Criminal acts were committed in the Capitol on Jan. 6. The nation is reeling and our elected officials are reacting.
Newly elected U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman who represents most of Scarsdale was on the House floor when the crisis erupted. Shortly afterward, he tweeted, “What we saw today was an attempted coup, performed by white supremacists, emboldened by a fascist. Thankfully, myself and my staff are all safe. But we need action to remove Trump. Then we need to move to immediately and explicitly reconcile ... our country’s history of racism.”
The next day, he joined several other legislators calling for the removal of President Trump through the 25th Amendment, and tweeted, “The Republican members of Congress who incited the attempted coup [on] our Capitol should be expelled from Congress.”
New York State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin shared her view, saying, “What started out yesterday as a day of hope, confirming the vote count for our new, democratically elected President, has now shockingly descended into ugliness and sadness. The peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of our democracy and country. The rioters who have stormed the Capitol are criminals who have no regard for democracy. They do not represent America. I have faith in this country. In two weeks we will have a new president, and I have every hope that the new administration will heal this divide. It must happen. We will get through this.”
From Albany, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who represents Scarsdale, said, “Donald Trump began his presidency talking about ‘American carnage,’ and now that is how he is ending his time in office. People are storming the U.S. Capitol because the President has told them he has been wronged, despite there being no evidence to support that claim. Over the past four years, more than any other time, we have seen that elections matter, voting matters, and leadership matters. As President, Donald Trump has been a failure and the American people, our image, and our values have paid the price.”
In the aftermath of the “failed attempted coup,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won’t let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation’s Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out.”
On Thursday Cuomo spoke out again, saying, “When you spread hatred and distrust and division, don’t be surprised at the ugliness … This is four years of appealing to the worst in human instinct ... exploiting fear of people who are different, praying on insecurity.”
Having wrought such ugliness, Trump no longer deserves the right to speak for the American people. He recklessly exploited the power of his words and created a clear and present danger. He must be shut out of the conversation as Americans unite to undo what he has wrought upon our democracy.
