Just six states in the U.S. require someone to be at least 21 years old to buy rifles and shotguns. As we went to press, New York became the seventh.
The Empire State is one of several where lawmakers have revised the age limit after recent mass shootings with AR-15 style rifles. State Sen. Shelley Mayer, in an update May 31 titled, “How You Can Take a Stand Against Gun Violence,” told her constituents, including residents of Scarsdale because of the redistricting, “The New York State Senate intends to vote on a package of gun violence prevention bills before the end of the New York State legislative session on Thursday, June 2.” Raising the required age limit for the purchase of AR-15 style rifles, which were used by the 18-year-old killers in the recent Buffalo and Texas mass shooting, is among the measures backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul that passed.
Gov. Hochul issued a statement after the vote Thursday night, saying, “This comprehensive package will close loopholes, give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds.” She continued, “Even as we take action to protect New Yorkers, we recognize that this is a nationwide problem. I once again urge Congress to seize this moment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. We have no time to waste.”
Mayer wrote that she is heartbroken by and angry about the recent mass shootings. “How can it be that families will face a lifetime of unbearable loss and pain because guns are so available and so lethal? Enough is enough.” She continued, “I have spent the past few days speaking with worried mothers, who in some cases had never contacted an elected official before, and reflecting on where we go from here. As a mother and grandmother of school-aged children, I share their grave concern.”
Mayer has organized a Zoom webinar for Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. “to discuss how individuals can help change laws and stop the epidemic of gun violence.” The program is co-sponsored by the New York State chapter of Moms Demand Action, an advocacy group for gun safety. To register and join the webinar, visit Bit.ly/Mayer-HowYouCanHelp.
