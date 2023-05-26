Banks and most offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, a national holiday that honors the more than 1 million military service members who paid the price of freedom with their lives. Unfortunately, like many other holidays, religious and secular alike, Memorial Day has evolved away from its original purpose. For most of us, Memorial Day, and the three-day weekend it delivers as a bonus, designates the unofficial beginning of summer, a season that is bookended by Labor Day, another national holiday that now has little to do with organized labor.
Our country has two national holidays that salute those who served in the military. Veterans Day in November honors all who served in the military, regardless of whether they died in service, while Memorial Day is set aside specifically to remember those who gave their lives for their country. Though our antecedents visited cemeteries and decorated military graves with small flags, our generation is more likely to gather for picnics and barbecues. The past couple of years, of course, were an exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, let’s give Memorial Day new relevance by reengaging in traditional observances. The holiday has roots dating back to the post-Civil War era, when citizens would place flowers on the graves of fallen service members. At 10 a.m. Monday, Scarsdale community groups — including Scouts and marching bands — will convene at Chase Park and parade through the village to the cemetery at the Church of St. James the Less, where they will lay wreaths on the service members’ graves. And later that morning, there will be a service and salute at the Memorial Garden at American Legion Post 52 (right next to the Scarsdale Municipal Pool on Mamaroneck Road).
If you plan to visit the pool, which opens this Saturday, stop by to reflect by the memorials for local victims of 9/11 and those who died in service, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
As Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. said, Memorial Day “celebrates and solemnly reaffirms from year to year a national act of enthusiasm and faith.” On Monday, take time to reaffirm and remember. Then, as you stand over the grill or shuck the corn, acknowledge your debt to those who’ve made an unimaginable sacrifice.
