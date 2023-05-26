Banks and most offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, a national holiday that honors the more than 1 million military service members who paid the price of freedom with their lives. Unfortunately, like many other holidays, religious and secular alike, Memorial Day has evolved away from its original purpose. For most of us, Memorial Day, and the three-day weekend it delivers as a bonus, designates the unofficial beginning of summer, a season that is bookended by Labor Day, another national holiday that now has little to do with organized labor.

Our country has two national holidays that salute those who served in the military. Veterans Day in November honors all who served in the military, regardless of whether they died in service, while Memorial Day is set aside specifically to remember those who gave their lives for their country. Though our antecedents visited cemeteries and decorated military graves with small flags, our generation is more likely to gather for picnics and barbecues. The past couple of years, of course, were an exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

