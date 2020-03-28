There’s only one story now, the coronavirus. But when you think about it, it’s really not one story at all. Coronavirus, or COVD-19, is many stories, hundreds of stories, or, in our communities, even thousands. In fact, it is an amalgam of every one of our individual stories.
Yet our editorial team has never been so challenged at capturing such a wide range of personal experiences. Our capacity to gather news has been outstripped by the sheer volume of individual stories that deserve to be told, stories of our trials, tribulations, sacrifices and also, just maybe, a few small victories here and there.
We are working remotely, like everyone else. Our phones, email and Wi-Fi are holding up. But we’re also holed up. Person-to-person contact, a staple of news gathering, is virtually nonexistent (unless you are safely selling a week’s supply of groceries). Sure, as reporters, we can work our contacts to spread out across the community and reach tens, maybe dozens of others. But that’s just wading into a slow stream when what we need to do is navigate a raging river.
Like stemming the spread of transmission, we can’t do this on our own. We need your help.
The Inquirer invites you to share your first-person accounts of life in the new era of COVID-19. Email us at editor@scarsdalenews.com with “My coronavirus story” in the subject line.
Tell us about your coping strategies during this near lockdown. What are your biggest challenges and how are you trying to tackle them? What activities are good sources of entertainment, exercise or distraction? How are you structuring your days? How have school closings changed life at home?
Have you or a family member been directly impacted by COVID-19? Are you in quarantine or isolation now?
If you are a business owner or an employee who still is reporting to your workplace, how are you and your business adapting to this new normal? Are customers treating you with kindness and respect? If you are a health care worker, tell us about your unique experiences on the frontlines of this health crisis (and thank you for your courage and service).
Are you volunteering to help support neighbors in need? Tell us how (and thank you, too, for your service).
Do you have photos that capture a slice of life at home, outside, or at a local workplace? Feel free to share those with us as well. Please email images as separate attached files and explain who is in the photos.
It is rewarding to see how the community is using every available channel to share information. A publication like ours has an important role to play when news carries a particularly high currency. And so, too, do the many Instagram feeds and Facebook pages that keep us updated on the rapid-fire changes taking place at most local levels, such as the new curbside pickup offered by a particular store or the new home delivery service from a favorite restaurant. We also appreciate the frequent email updates from our local, county, state and federal government officials, school leaders, community groups and others, and the expert health and safety advice from medical providers like hospitals. We are all in this together in another sense — as supporting players in the business of information sharing.
For our part, we are doing our best to sort through volumes of incoming announcements, cancellations, changes to service, health advice and many other types of communications. It is our daily mission to process and prioritize information; examine, probe and confirm details; prioritize what we share, and finally communicate this information clearly and accurately to our readers.
A stringent order came down from Albany last week, requiring employers reduce their workforce by 100% to help slow the spread of the virus. We appreciate the hardship this is causing for so many workers.
Also we appreciate the recognition of the importance media plays during extraordinary times of uncertainty and anxiety. Gov. Andrew Cuomo March 18 tweeted this: “There’s never been a more important time for New Yorkers to receive accurate, real-time information & the role of the media has never been more essential. For that reason, media organizations will be exempted from the work reduction order.”
We may be working remotely for the foreseeable future, but we’re working for you as hard as ever. Please join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.