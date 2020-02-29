The 1918 influenza pandemic, caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin, was the most severe pandemic in recent history. Although there is not universal consensus regarding where the virus originated, it spread worldwide from 1918 to 1919. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s estimated that about 500 million people — or one-third of the world’s population — became infected with the virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide, with about 675,000 occurring in the U.S.
Approximately 70-85 million people died in World War II, which was the deadliest military conflict in history. That loss of life represented about 3% of the world’s population in 1940.
Today, we’re facing a somewhat unknown enemy. The rapid spread of coronavirus, now called COVID-19, has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization. As of Feb. 27, there were 2,810 reported deaths worldwide. A woman in northern California, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday, had not traveled to an affected country or likely been in contact with another confirmed case. This marks the first time that the novel coronavirus has spread in the U.S. without a known source of infection.
As it was in 1918, there is currently no vaccine for this virus. But in the last 100 years, huge advances have been made, both in terms of medical advances — penicillin wasn’t discovered until 1928 — as well as setting policy and preparing for future pandemics.
The CDC reminds us almost daily that the flu has remained a much more significant risk to public health. There have been more than 29 million cases of the flu since October in the U.S. The CDC estimates between 16,000 and 30,000 people have died, including 105 children, during what appears to be the worst flu season in a decade.
Residents flocked to stores this week to load up on supplies of face masks, the ubiquitous protective gear dominating scenes shown on TV reports and on social media. By midweek, local pharmacies saw their stock of face masks dwindle down to zero.
But have you gotten your flu shot? The CDC conduct studies to determine how effective each year's vaccine is at protecting against influenza. Preliminary vaccine effectiveness estimates indicate that the 2019-20 flu vaccine is providing substantial protective benefit this season. Flu vaccines are reducing doctor visits associated with flu illness by 45% overall and 55% in children.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York was authorizing spending $40 million to fight the virus, as well as plans for possible quarantines at homes, hotels and hospitals. “It is highly probable that we will have people in New York state who test positive,” said Mr. Cuomo, noting that New York City is “the front door internationally” for many travelers. “No one should be surprised when we have positive cases,” he said.
Dr. Deborah Spicehandler, co-chief of infectious diseases at Northern Westchester Hospital, says there is no reason now for residents to consider restricting travel to New York City, riding trains or taking subways. Recently, she relayed advice to someone who was considering going out to dinner in Chinatown: “Go. They probably could use the business.”
As important as it is to prevent the spread of germs by washing your hands with soap and water; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and disposing of the tissue in the trash; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, it’s equally important that we don’t lose our sense of humanity.
Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner wrote in a letter to this paper two weeks ago that he worries about discrimination against the Chinese community.
Eric K. Rauschenbach, Director of Special Education and Student Services of Scarsdale Schools sent an email out to the community on Wednesday. In it he said, “The district has received a number of emails voicing concern about Scarsdale families who may have traveled internationally over the February break and safety issues around students returning to school.”
Medical researchers estimate that the incubation period varies from two to approximately 14 days. We urge people to be considerate to one another and err on the side of caution. We all know that people who are sick with the flu should stay home from work or school. It’s better for their health as well as those around them.
COVID-19 calls for even greater care. If there’s any concern that you may have come in contact with someone with the virus, we urge self-quarantine. At most, it’s two weeks out of your life. And it could save countless lives by keeping the virus from spreading.
Be smart. Be thoughtful. And don’t forget to wash your hands.
