Scarsdale’s annual sidewalk sale came roaring back Thursday.
Cars were circling for parking spaces and plenty of people turned out to soak up the excitement while hunting for bargains at local businesses.
It was the busiest we’ve seen the village center in quite some time. The excitement continues in an array of “retailtainment” today and Saturday with Chalk the ’Dale Friday night, Rock the ’Dale Saturday afternoon, and interactive family fun — face painting, a balloon artist, arts and crafts, games and musical activities — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The annual event has grown a loyal cadre of “sidewalk sale groupies” and the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) deserves a lot of credit.
The Scarsdale Chamber of Commerce used to run the event, but with the departure of its leadership and waning interest from its board, the chamber ceased to operate several years ago. In the interim, a team from The Acceleration Project worked on a pro bono basis with stakeholders to share best practices. TAP co-founder (currently Scarsdale’s mayor) Jane Veron said the team gathered data from a wide variety of chambers and business development entities and provided a road map for how to revitalize Scarsdale. In the spring of 2018, a group of merchant leaders coalesced and founded the SBA with a mission to revitalize the local economy, and the sidewalk sale debuted in July that year.
Now it’s three times a charm as the group has mastered the village codes, insurance requirements and the process for signing up home-based local and outside vendors to join Scarsdale’s stores for the three-day summer sale. Inspired by the success of the Scarsdale Music Festival, which took place in June this year and September 2019 in collaboration with the village, the SBA is looking to expand and reimagine aspects of the sidewalk sale and create other events for Scarsdale businesses to reach local audiences throughout the year.
It was exciting to see people reconnecting after so many months of being disconnected. Merchants were interacting with shoppers, and shoppers with each other. People were embracing a “Let’s go into the village” mindset and it felt like the village was really coming back to life.
Come on down Friday and Saturday to see for yourself.
