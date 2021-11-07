Scarsdale’s American Legion Post 52 has a rich and longstanding history. Founded by 16 World War I veterans in Scarsdale in June 1919, just three months after the first American Legion caucus in France, it boasted 380 active service members among its charter members.
According to Cmdr. Tom Adamo, Post 52 has about 100 veterans on its rolls today, including some who have moved out of state or cannot actively participate due to age or infirmity. Over the years, Legion Post 52 members have gathered at Ciao restaurant in Eastchester on the first Wednesday of every month to check in with each other, see who needs help or just enjoy each other’s company.
It’s been difficult during the pandemic, though. Not only was the monthly lunch suspended, but eight Post 52 members died in the past year and a half. Theirs are stories of valor and life-saving heroism.
Scarsdale veteran Ted Gaskin, who died at age 95 last December, was a member of the famous Edson’s Raiders, a U.S. Marine battalion formed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a special operations unit in the Pacific — the unit that took part in heavy fighting at Okinawa and Iwo Jima.
Veteran Seymour Topping, a Scarsdale resident for 50 years, passed away a year ago this month at the age of 98. He was a legendary journalist for The New York Times and was an author of four books, but few knew Topping was also decorated as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army for leading his battalion to victory in the Philippines.
World War II veteran William Hannibal Robinson, a former resident of Greenburgh who died in April 2020, drove a truck back and forth to the front lines and saved thousands of lives, and Hartsdale’s Malcolm Schryer, who died last October, was one of the first MASH pilots in Vietnam going back and forth to the front lines to rescue the wounded.
When asked if they felt like heroes, most veterans would answer “no” and say they were just doing what they were trained to do.
Former Scarsdale resident Dr. Edwin “Ned” Cleveland, who died in 2005, is a shining example. He received the Silver Star medal, the highest honor bestowed for service in the U.S. Navy besides the Navy Cross and Congressional Medal of Honor for his “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity” with underwater demolition Team 13 on the beach at Okinawa as he swam under heavy artillery and sniper fire from the enemy to place explosives to clear the beach for a successful landing operation.
His friends say he never mentioned anything about that, never said a word for decades. When asked, “What did you do in the war, Doc?” he would say, “Oh, I was in the Navy.”
According to Cmdr. Adamo, many veterans are reluctant to talk about their service, because talking about it can be like living through it again, which undoubtedly can be upsetting. But hearing their stories reminds us of the sacrifices veterans make. It also shows how much can be accomplished when the country works together, the way the military does in times of war, with focus on togetherness as one nation united, not divisiveness. As Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
With all schools and many offices closed Thursday for Veterans Day observances, take some time to join the public gathering at 10:30 a.m. in the American Legion Memorial Garden by the Scarsdale swimming pool to hear some veterans’ stories. Or, look up Greenburgh’s Living History project, which features recorded videos of 150 veterans telling their tales, at 30 minutes each, online at greenburghpublicaccess.com.
On Veterans Day, salute the valor, commitment and sacrifices that the men and women who serve this country have made. We must never forget that freedom has a price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.