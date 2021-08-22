Do you have a story idea or photo you want to share with us? Is there a community event you want to publicize? Is there a point of view you want to submit to our Letters to the Editor?
The Inquirer welcomes reader submissions on all of the above, and more. Here is a quick guide on how best to work with us.
Story ideas, press releases
The Inquirer welcomes ideas for news and feature stories and publicity for local events. Please direct the information online through our digital platform, scarsdalenews.com, using the Contact Us options on the dropdown menu, or by email or phone (914-725-2500).
Calendar Listings
— Information for the Page 2 Calendar and What’s Ahead columns should be sent digitally using the Contact Us options on our website, scarsdalenews.com, or emailed at least one to two weeks prior to publication to Sandy Greene, sgreene@scarsdalenews.com.
— Arts and other events information should be sent digitally using Contact Us options on our website, or emailed to editor@scarsdalenews.com.
Points of View
— Letters to the editor must be no more than 500 words. This length is meant to encourage writers to express their opinions thoughtfully and succinctly.
— The deadline for letters is Tuesday at noon. Space may not be available for all letters in that week’s edition even if they are submitted by deadline.
— Letters are published at the discretion of the editor.
— If we have reason to question the accuracy of statements in letters, we will ask for backup documentation. Without such documentation, the editor may delete those statements, or ask the letter writer to revise it.
— Letters containing statements that are deemed potentially libelous by our attorney will not be published.
— Each letter writer may submit one letter on a given local topic within a four-week period. Exceptions may be made for rebuttals to previously published letters, provided that the rebuttal contains substantially new in- formation. We hold a bar high when assessing what we consider to be new information. If another individual in the letter writer’s household submits a separate letter with information similar to that offered in the initial letter, it too will be subject to the four-week limit.
— Letters must include the writer’s name, contact phone number and street address.
— Letters that have appeared in multiple other publications may not be published.
— Letters on nonlocal topics will be considered as space permits.
— Letters may be edited for length, clarity and grammar, and to conform to The Inquirer’s style.
— We do not publish anonymous letters. An exception may be made if the editor knows the letter writer’s identity and agrees that circumstances justify the writer’s need for anonymity.
— Anyone writing as a spokesperson of a group, such as a political party, civic organization or business, must identify himself or herself as such. The editor reserves the right to include a person’s affiliation beneath the signature if it provides context for the letter. If you are writing to express your individual opinion, you should specify that you’re not writing in any official capacity.
— We don’t publish letters praising or criticizing local businesses.
— We also welcome submissions of op-ed columns for possible publication on our Points of View pages from community experts who can offer a professional perspective on a particular issue. We recommend an op-ed be 750 words or less, and include a brief biographical statement about the author.
Write to us online at scarsdalenews.com via the Contact Us tab, by email to editor@scarsdalenews.com, or delivered to The Scarsdale Inquirer, 1075 Central Park Ave., Suite 305, Scarsdale, NY 10583. Or contact us by phone at 914-725-2500. Follow the prompts for the department extension you need to reach and we will return your call.
