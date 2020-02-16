Do you have a story idea or photo you want to share with us? Is there a community event you want to publicize? And, with a contested election on the horizon, is there a point of view about a candidate you want to submit to our Letters to the Editor?
The Inquirer welcomes reader submissions on all of the above, and more. Here is a quick guide on how best to work with us.
Story ideas, press releases
The Inquirer welcomes ideas for news and feature stories and publicity for local events. Please direct the information online through our digital platform, scarsdalenews.com, using the Contact Us options on the dropdown menu, or by email or phone (914-725-2500) as follows:
— News, Obituaries and Milestones: editor@scarsdalenews.com. Phone x1017
— Schools and Arts & Leisure: Valerie Abrahams, vabrahams@scarsdalenews.com. Phone x1017
— Edgemont/Hartsdale: Nicholas Perrone, nperrone@scarsdalenews.com. Phone x1019
— Sports: Todd Sliss, tsliss@scarsdalenews.com. Phone x1020
— Business news, community awards, honors, college mailbag: Sandy Greene, sgreene@scarsdalenews.com. Phone x1018
Our deadline for news and photo submissions is Tuesday at noon for consideration for that Friday’s print edition. Any information received after the deadline may be posted on our digital platform, scarsdalenews.com, or published in the following week’s edition.
Calendar Listings
— Information for the Page 2 Calendar and What’s Ahead columns should be sent digitally using the Contact Us options on our website, scarsdalenews.com, or emailed at least one to two weeks prior to publication to Sandy Greene, sgreene@scarsdalenews.com.
— Arts & Leisure listings should be sent digitally using Contact Us options on our website, or emailed to editor@scarsdalenews.com.
Letters to the Editor
— Submit letters up to 500 words in length. This length is meant to encourage writers to express their opinions thoughtfully and succinctly.
— The deadline for letters is Tuesday at noon. Space may not be available for all letters in that week’s edition even if they are submitted by deadline.
— While digital submissions at scarsdalenews.com are preferred, we also accept letters by email to editor@scarsdalenews.com, by mail to P.O. Box 418, Scarsdale, NY 10583, or by fax to 914-725-1552.
— Letters are selected at the discretion of the editor.
— Each letter writer may submit one letter on a given local topic within a four-week period. Exceptions may be made for rebutting responses from others, provided that the rebuttal contains substantially new information. If another individual in the letter writer’s household, such as a spouse, submits a separate letter with information similar to that offered in the initial letter, it will be subject to the four-week limit.
— Letters must include the writer’s name, contact phone number and street address.
— Letters that have appeared in other publications will not be published.
— Letters on nonlocal topics will be considered as space permits.
— Letters may be edited for length, clarity and grammar, and to conform to The Inquirer’s style.
— Letters containing statements that are deemed potentially libelous by our attorney will not be published.
— We do not publish anonymous letters. An exception may be made if the editor knows the letter writer’s identity and agrees that circumstances justify the writer’s need for anonymity.
— Anyone writing as a spokesperson of a group, such as a political party, civic organization or business, must identify himself as such. The editor reserves the right to include a person’s affiliation beneath the signature if it provides context for the letter. If you are writing to express your individual opinion, you should specify that you’re not writing in any official capacity.
— If we have reason to believe statements may be inaccurate, we will verify facts and ask for backup documentation. Without such documentation, the editor may delete those statements.
— We don’t publish letters praising or criticizing local businesses.
— We also welcome submissions of Op-Ed columns for possible publication on our Points of View pages from community experts who can offer a professional perspective on a particular issue. We recommend an Op-Ed be 750 words or less, and include a brief biographical statement about the author.
