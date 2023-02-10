Once again, the town of Greenburgh is pushing forward with a resolution seeking an amendment to New York State’s Village Law. The resolution would expand the reach of an incorporation referendum to all voters in Greenburgh, not just the residents of Edgemont. Further, the change is proposed only for the Town of Greenburgh, and would not apply anywhere else in the state.

Currently, there are six incorporated villages in the town of Greenburgh — Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings, Irvington and Tarrytown. If another area incorporates, as the Edgemont Incorporation Committee proposes to do, that could pose a hardship on residents in unincorporated Greenburgh, particularly if the change leads to reduced town services and/or higher taxes. And while that is something to consider, it is not what’s at issue here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.