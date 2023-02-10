Once again, the town of Greenburgh is pushing forward with a resolution seeking an amendment to New York State’s Village Law. The resolution would expand the reach of an incorporation referendum to all voters in Greenburgh, not just the residents of Edgemont. Further, the change is proposed only for the Town of Greenburgh, and would not apply anywhere else in the state.
Currently, there are six incorporated villages in the town of Greenburgh — Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings, Irvington and Tarrytown. If another area incorporates, as the Edgemont Incorporation Committee proposes to do, that could pose a hardship on residents in unincorporated Greenburgh, particularly if the change leads to reduced town services and/or higher taxes. And while that is something to consider, it is not what’s at issue here.
The town’s renewed effort to amend the state’s Village Law is a bad idea because it goes completely against the purpose of incorporation, which is self-determination, and it potentially reduces Edgemont’s ability to have an independent referendum. Further, one could argue the proposed change would violate Article I, Section 1 of the New York Constitution, which prohibits disenfranchisement. In New York, the Village Law gives voters in a proposed unincorporated area of a town the right to decide whether to incorporate as a village, and the New York Constitution prohibits the legislature to take away or diminish that right, even if it’s just for Greenburgh alone.
Allowing voters in both the town’s incorporated villages and unincorporated sections to decide Edgemont’s proposed incorporation would be equivalent to having allowed all members of the European Union to vote on Brexit in 2016. The state legislature must reject Greenburgh’s proposal and preserve the rights of Edgemonters to self-determination. Given the many reasons why an area may seek to incorporate, we don’t think the majority voice of the entire town should matter.
Let Edgemont voters decide their own fate.
