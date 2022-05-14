The future of Generation Z is becoming increasingly unclear. From rising inflation, war and natural disasters to an epidemic of mental health disorders in young people and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, their world is quite literally falling apart.
Most families with young children move to Scarsdale or Edgemont for the school systems. This reality is so present and accepted in our communities that high school seniors often ask friends where their parents as empty nesters are planning to relocate — because who would want to stay here if not to prepare for college?
In these two communities populated predominantly by families with ample resources, academic priming here starts from a young age. Parents want their children to be successful and many children want to please their parents. Despite almost drowning in homework assignments and extracurriculars, students also put enormous pressure on themselves to be above average — to the point where even friendships become competitive.
There is also the dichotomy that, while today’s youth claim to hate hustle culture, they are growing more and more enamored with it. The “that girl” aesthetic trending on TikTok, for example, is a fad associated with matching gym clothes and immaculate glossy makeup, but most of all it features a tightly booked schedule that keeps “that girl” constantly productive and ahead of her peers. Likewise, observers of teenagers jesting about the state of the world on social media will note consistent undertones of uncertainty and fear behind the jokes.
In senior year of high school, many English teachers assign their students “Metamorphosis” by Franz Kafka. The main character, Gregor Samsa, is the sole breadwinner of his household and wakes up one morning to discover that he has become an insect. Looking to pinpoint the exact moment when Samsa’s workaholic tendencies made him inhuman, students realize constant working and isolation led to his downfall.
Let’s not diminish the importance of high-yielding, efficient work, but let’s also consider whether something is worth the price. Focusing solely on labor or academics encourages working to the point of burnout while often shutting out the outside world. Although some will measure success by the number of digits in a salary or by a certain weight on the scale, the global pandemic has emphasized the significance of another measure of success — health and happiness — which many psychologists attribute to close friendships and relationships.
This digitally connected generation also seems to be one of the most isolated, promoting isolationist tendencies that are often unhealthy. Establishing a sense of community and experiencing community service should be a primary focus for today’s young people as we emerge from the pandemic and look for meaning beyond the lonely, dog-eat-dog world.
Community service is good for the mind and soul: A recent National Institute Health study on the benefits of volunteering found that adults who partake in community service show an 8.5% increase in mental health, 9% in physical health, 7.4% in life satisfaction, and 11% in social well-being, as well as a 4% decrease in depression. If the local CVS were to sell a pill that boasted the same benefits, there’s no doubt the pharmacy would sell out within hours.
Now more than ever, we need an antidote to the isolation, consumerism and self-interest that erode lives. We need to teach children how to use their respective talents to improve the world. There’s a sense of urgency in Scarsdale School District’s motto of non sibi, meaning “not for oneself alone,” and it should be not only a motto, but also a mantra and a measure for success and well-being.
Not everyone knows that our district’s motto is non sibi; some people know but aren’t sure how to implement it in their daily lives. For those reasons, Scarsdale High School has been taking initiatives — the upcoming Non Sibi Day on May 27, for example — to make non sibi more well known and to encourage community service among its students. We appreciate the effort to elevate this truly laudable concept. We also applaud the school’s efforts to decrease rivalry between students and foster closer relationships. And while families may move here primarily for the school system, they too need to step up their effort to teach values like selflessness to raise truly successful children.
— This editorial is by SHS senior options intern Lilac Lin.
