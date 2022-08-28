What should be a celebration of this usually bountiful time of year has turned into a futile watch for dark gray clouds offering the tantalizing promise of rain. A few scattered storms blew through earlier this week, but it was only a drop in the bucket — literally.
Our gardens, trees and fields are hurting in this rain-free stretch. Farmers are feeling it, too. The other day we stopped at a local farm stand to buy a few eggplants for dinner. “Don’t have it,” the farmer said, because on that day he chose to ration his dwindling groundwater, pointing it in the direction of other needy crops like corn and tomatoes.
Extreme drought is ravaging many parts of the country, especially in Western states and New England while many parts of Europe and other areas of the globe are suffering from severe drought, too.
In New York, things are going from bad to worse. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an updated drought watch last week for most of the state, urging residents to “take steps to conserve water whenever possible.” Rockland County declared a water emergency because a main water source is running dangerously low. The U.S. Drought Monitor has reported that Southern Westchester County and New York City are experiencing a moderate to severe drought. That is one notch lower than “extreme drought,” a condition reflecting a 50% decline in normal rainfall over the last six months.
The daily weather report is frustrating. Approaching precipitation shown on radar apps seems to be heading right at us one minute, only to skip by us the next, like there was some kind of magnetic force field keeping it at bay. Reported rainfall totals seem to bear out this hit-or-miss pattern. Official weather data shows that total rainfall in White Plains has been about a quarter below normal since June 1, and, to our north, the shortfall is even larger.
Climate experts have been predicting more frequent and intense droughts, among other impacts, as the planet heats up from greenhouse gases. It’s true the Northeast has experienced these types of droughts before, notably in the 1960s and 1980s. However, as Inside Climate News (ICN) reported last week, “experts say the recent spate of summer dry spells has been unusual because of its frequency, speed and severity — a likely sign that climate change is exacerbating the situation.” ICN noted that several states in the Northeast have experienced some degree of severe drought every summer since 2016. That pattern, it went on, is “causing some experts to worry the streak foreshadows an emerging pattern for a region that many have considered relatively insulated from the threats of global warming.”
“We hope this is maybe one period of peaking of drought and we get back to many more years of normal precipitation,” Vandana Rao, director of water policy in Massachusetts, told the Associated Press. “But it could just be the beginning of a longer trend.”
As long as the current drought continues, we must take steps to alleviate the pressures the rain shortfall is putting on water supplies. Water conservation practices — like avoiding watering lawns, recalibrating sprinkler systems to run less frequently, skipping the car wash, not rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher and only running it when it’s full — should be paramount. Experts also advise homeowners to sequence their water usage in stages to allow reservoirs or wells the opportunity to replenish. That means taking showers and running the washing machine at different times.
With a focus on water conservation, we will all get through this troubling dry spell. In the meantime, we’d be thrilled if some rain clouds would pay us a serious visit.
