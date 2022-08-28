What should be a celebration of this usually bountiful time of year has turned into a futile watch for dark gray clouds offering the tantalizing promise of rain. A few scattered storms blew through earlier this week, but it was only a drop in the bucket — literally.

Our gardens, trees and fields are hurting in this rain-free stretch. Farmers are feeling it, too. The other day we stopped at a local farm stand to buy a few eggplants for dinner. “Don’t have it,” the farmer said, because on that day he chose to ration his dwindling groundwater, pointing it in the direction of other needy crops like corn and tomatoes.

