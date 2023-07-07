The U.S. Supreme Court on June 30 issued a 6-to-3 decision that deeply impacts the LBGTQ community by making an exception to public accommodations laws, laws that in most states bar discrimination based on sexual orientation. The court ruled in favor of Colorado graphic designer Lorie Smith who claimed that by requiring her to serve everyone equally, Colorado’s public accommodations law was unconstitutionally forcing her to create a message she opposes.
As an evangelical Christian, Smith refuses to design websites for same-sex weddings because she is opposed to such marriages. The court’s conservative majority held that Smith had a right to say no despite the fact that her refusal violates the state’s antidiscrimination law. Of course, Smith is entitled to think whatever she likes about the morality or legitimacy of gay marriage. But gay marriage is legal in Colorado, whether or not she approves. She is not entitled to refuse services to certain people based solely on her beliefs.
In the dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted the twisted logic of the court decision: “Apparently, a gay or lesbian couple might buy a wedding website for their straight friends. This logic would be amusing if it were not so embarrassing,” she wrote.
In an opinion piece published by Bloomberg this week, University of Virginia School of Law professor Craig Konnoth said the court has “weaponized the First Amendment” by “fracturing rights depending on who is speaking. … There are now two different First Amendments depending on the speech at issue,” he wrote. “Under the court’s reasoning, an anti-gay designer can refuse to ‘create and disseminate’ pro-gay speech, but a pro-gay entity can’t refuse to do the same for anti-gay speech.”
And now, as he put it, “the First Amendment will, itself, become the biggest threat to free speech in the United States.”
The idea that dealing with people you disapprove of compromises your own beliefs is nonsense. Doing business with a person of another faith, another race, another sex or — yes, a different sexual orientation — does not in any way force a person to “espouse” the beliefs or lifestyle of a client.
Furthermore, according to a recent story in The New York Times, the supposed gay client referenced in Smith’s complaint does not appear to be legitimate. The Smith case was apparently a hypothetical designed to provide evangelical Christians with another victory in the culture wars that are dividing the nation.
The Fairchester Pride Coalition comprising over 35 New York/Connecticut LGBTQ+ Pride groups in Westchester and Fairfield counties and represents thousands of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences, published a statement this week condemning the Supreme Court ruling: “This decision is a dangerous step on an already roughly paved path towards fascism and the undoing of great gains we’ve made towards equality and justice for all. Freedom of expression should not be used to discriminate, especially against those most marginalized historically.”
We agree with the coalition’s point of view that our towns, cities and country are “stronger when we embrace the diversity of our communities and when we can live free from the fear of discrimination or attack.” Much progress has been made in accepting diversity, but the Supreme Court’s effort to turn back the clock and undo those gains, with this and other recent decisions, is unconscionable.
We support Scarsdale’s LGBTQ+ comamunity and allies. We believe in cultivating community by challenging prejudice, celebrating diverse cultures and promoting awareness. We call on our local businesses to disavow the court’s validation of discrimination and pledge to serve LGBTQ+ and all customers.
Stand staunchly against hate in all forms.
