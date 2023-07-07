The U.S. Supreme Court on June 30 issued a 6-to-3 decision that deeply impacts the LBGTQ community by making an exception to public accommodations laws, laws that in most states bar discrimination based on sexual orientation. The court ruled in favor of Colorado graphic designer Lorie Smith who claimed that by requiring her to serve everyone equally, Colorado’s public accommodations law was unconstitutionally forcing her to create a message she opposes.

As an evangelical Christian, Smith refuses to design websites for same-sex weddings because she is opposed to such marriages. The court’s conservative majority held that Smith had a right to say no despite the fact that her refusal violates the state’s antidiscrimination law. Of course, Smith is entitled to think whatever she likes about the morality or legitimacy of gay marriage. But gay marriage is legal in Colorado, whether or not she approves. She is not entitled to refuse services to certain people based solely on her beliefs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.