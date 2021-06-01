Here at the Inquirer, we love information; it’s what we do. So we’re delighted when people share their personal milestones with us — especially if it’s something positive, like a wedding or a birth, or where our high school graduates are going to college or who received a college degree in what from where.
Scarsdale and Edgemont schools do not provide information on where graduates are going to college, but we view school transitions as important lifecycle events that should be reflected in our pages, and this is a large part of what makes us a community newspaper.
We hope all our graduates and/or their parents will contribute to our annual Graduation special section, which each year includes a listing of college destinations of SHS and EHS seniors, as well as the degrees and photos of graduates from higher education.
The lists celebrate new beginnings, years of hard work, especially during these most challenging years, and highlight where classmates or neighbors are heading, or where they just finished college. In looking over the lists, you might find classmates beyond your usual circle so that when you head to campus, you have a familiar face or friend on hand. Or use the roster of college grads to get intel from an SHS or EHS alum who’s just earned a diploma from your college of choice.
We are genuinely proud of all our graduates and urge them to share their news with their extended family — the Scarsdale-Edgemont community — in our graduation edition to be published July 2. Send the good news (Subject line: Graduation) to vabrahams@scarsdalenews.com by June 15.
